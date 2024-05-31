By: admin

Published May 31, 2024, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that a Petition requesting that a certain public roadway and street bordered by and located within Butler and Ravenna Townships, Sanborn County, South Dakota, pursuant to SDCL 31-3-6, as hereinafter specifically described, has been received by the Supervisory Boards of Butler and Ravenna Townships; that the Petition may be examined by contacting one of the Township Clerks at the address indicated below; that the specific description of the property being requested to be vacated is:

That existing public right-of-way which includes the statutory right-of-way and any right-of-way acquired by deed(s) lying on the section line highway running north and south commonly known as 412th Avenue bordered by 241st Street on the north and 242nd Street on the south; and bordered on the east by Section 24, Township 105N, Range 60W; and on the west by Section 19, Township 105N, Range 59W, Sanborn County, South Dakota; said road being approximately 66 feet in width and approximately one (1) mile in length according to the maps on file with the Butler and Ravenna Townships clerks.

Therefore, notice is hereby given that the Supervisory Boards of Butler and Ravenna Townships will hold a joint public hearing to consider the Petition for Vacation of the above described public roadway located between Butler and Ravenna Townships, Sanborn County, South Dakota; such meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at 7 o’clock p.m. at the Douglas Northrup home, 40707 242nd Street in Letcher, South Dakota.

That any persons interested in the proposed action may be present at said date and time and present their information, opinions, and/or arguments relative to the proposed action. Any persons unable to attend this hearing may deliver their written opinion for consideration by the Supervisory Boards, such testimony should be delivered prior to the date and time of the scheduled hearing by mailing or delivering the opinion to: Paula Northrup, Clerk of Butler Township, 40707 242nd Street, Letcher, South Dakota, 57359 or Judy Fredrichs, Clerk of Ravenna Township, 51354 240th Street, Artesian, South Dakota, 57314.

BUTLER TOWNSHIP

By Paula Northrup, Clerk

RAVENNA TOWNSHIP

By Judy Fredrichs, Clerk

Published on May 31 and June 6, 2024