NOTICE OF HEARING UPON APPLICATION FOR TEMPORARY ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE LICENSE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT: The Board of County Commissioners in and for the County of Sanborn in the City of Woonsocket, South Dakota, on the 6th day of August, 2024, at the hour of 10:00 a.m., in the Sanborn County Courthouse in the County Commissioners Meeting Room, will meet in regular session to consider the application for a Temporary Alcoholic Beverage License for the Forestburg Melon Festival to operate outside of a municipality on August 17, 2024.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT any person, persons, or their attorney may appear at said scheduled public hearing and present objections, if any there be.

Dated at Woonsocket, S.D. this 12th day of July, 2024

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

