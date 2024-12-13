Notice of Intention to Make and Adopt Supplemental Budget

By:
Published December 13, 2024, in Public Notices

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Sanborn County Board of Commissioners intends to make and adopt a supplemental budget for the General Fund for the purpose of paying for the completion of the 4-H Building. Funds were received in 2023 from the 4-H leaders portion of the payment. However, construction ran into the 2024 budget year. 

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the supplemental budget will be considered and adopted by the Board on December 27, at 10:30 a.m., in the Commissioners Room in the Sanborn County Courthouse, Woonsocket, South Dakota.

Dated this 6th day of December 2024.

Kami Moody, 

Sanborn County Auditor

Published on December 12 and December 19, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $17.75 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

SJ18-2tb

