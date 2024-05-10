NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

By:
Published May 10, 2024, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Commissioners acting as the Board of Adjustment at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. The meeting will be held on the second floor of the Sanborn County Courthouse, Woonsocket, S.D. In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be held at the next scheduled Commissioners meeting date.

The meeting is to discuss a Variance for a plat of Lot 1 of Brooks Addn. in the NE/4 of the NE/4 of 22-105-61.

Article 6, Section 613 Minimum Lot Requirement: The minimum lot area shall be 1.5 acres.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call our office at 605-796-4514.

Tami Ziebart,

Zoning Administrator

Sanborn County

Published once on May 9, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $11.25 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

