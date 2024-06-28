Notice of Public Hearing

ORDINANCE 2024-19

By:
Published June 28, 2024, in Public Notices

ORDINANCE 2024-19

FEMA FLOOD DAMAGE 

PREVENTION ORDINANCE

The Sanborn County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. located at the Sanborn County Courthouse, Woonsocket, S.D. All interested parties are encouraged to attend in person and comment on Ordinance #2024-19. After the public hearing, the Commission may pass a resolution for the passing of Ordinance #2024-19, with or without amendment. The Board of County Commissioners may have a first reading of Ordinance #2024-19 by title prior and set a second reading date.

The proposed Ordinance #2024-19 will be made available for public inspection in the Auditor’s office located at Sanborn County Courthouse, 604 W. 6th St., Woonsocket S.D. 

Written comments may be mailed to the Sanborn County Auditor at PO Box 7, Woonsocket, SD 57385 and received on or before noon on July 1st, 2024.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Published once on June 27, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $14.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

