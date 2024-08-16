NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

APPLICATION FOR SALE OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

By:
Published August 16, 2024, in Public Notices

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT: The City Council in and for the City of Woonsocket, South Dakota on the 9th day of September, 2024, at the time of 7:15 p.m. in the City Council Room, will meet in regular session to consider the following application for an Alcoholic Beverage License to operate within the municipality of Woonsocket that has been presented to the City Council and filed in the office of the Finance Officer.

APPLICANT, ADDRESS/LEGAL DESCRIPTION, TYPE OF LICENSE

Rumorz LLC, Lots 7, 8, 9 Block 29 Original Plat of the City of Woonsocket, Sanborn County, South Dakota. Retail (on-sale) liquor.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN: That any person, persons, or their attorney may appear and be heard at said scheduled public hearing, who are interested in the approval or rejection of any such applications.  

Tara Weber

Finance Officer,

City of Woonsocket

(SEAL)

Published once on August 15, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $14.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

SJ1-1tb

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    August 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    July 28, 2024 July 29, 2024 July 30, 2024 July 31, 2024 August 1, 2024 August 2, 2024 August 3, 2024
    August 4, 2024 August 5, 2024 August 6, 2024 August 7, 2024 August 8, 2024 August 9, 2024 August 10, 2024
    August 11, 2024 August 12, 2024 August 13, 2024 August 14, 2024 August 15, 2024 August 16, 2024 August 17, 2024
    August 18, 2024 August 19, 2024 August 20, 2024 August 21, 2024 August 22, 2024 August 23, 2024 August 24, 2024
    August 25, 2024 August 26, 2024 August 27, 2024 August 28, 2024 August 29, 2024 August 30, 2024 August 31, 2024

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 