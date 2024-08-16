By: admin

Published August 16, 2024

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT: The City Council in and for the City of Woonsocket, South Dakota on the 9th day of September, 2024, at the time of 7:15 p.m. in the City Council Room, will meet in regular session to consider the following application for an Alcoholic Beverage License to operate within the municipality of Woonsocket that has been presented to the City Council and filed in the office of the Finance Officer.

APPLICANT, ADDRESS/LEGAL DESCRIPTION, TYPE OF LICENSE

Rumorz LLC, Lots 7, 8, 9 Block 29 Original Plat of the City of Woonsocket, Sanborn County, South Dakota. Retail (on-sale) liquor.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN: That any person, persons, or their attorney may appear and be heard at said scheduled public hearing, who are interested in the approval or rejection of any such applications.

Tara Weber

Finance Officer,

City of Woonsocket

