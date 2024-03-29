NOTICE OF SCHOOL BOARD ELECTION

WOONSOCKET SCHOOL DISTRICT #55-4

By:
Published March 29, 2024, in Public Notices

A School District Election will be held on April 9, 2024, in all the voting precincts in School District 55-4, Woonsocket, South Dakota. If the polls cannot be opened because of bad weather, the election may be postponed one week.  

The election polls will be open from seven a.m. to seven p.m. central time on the day of the election.

Two Board members – 

Three-year term

Sheri Kogel                    

Todd Olinger

Jason White

The polling place in each precinct of this district is as follows:

The Woonsocket Community Center.

Any voter who needs assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act, may contact the school business manager at 605-796-4431 before the election for information on polling place accessibility for people with disabilities.

Sarah Swenson

Business Manager

     Published on March 29 and April 5, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $24.25 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

