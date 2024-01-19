By: admin

Published January 19, 2024, in Public Notices

The following offices will become vacant due to the expiration of the present term of office of:

Sean Gromer,

Board-Trustee –

One-Three Year Term

Circulation of nominating petitions may begin on January 26th, 2024, and petitions may be filed with the Town of Letcher Finance Officer at 113 E Main Street, Letcher, S.D., between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. central standard time, no later than the 23rd day of February, 2024 at 5:00 p.m.

Published on January 18 and January 25, 2024

