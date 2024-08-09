By: admin

Published August 9, 2024, in Public Notices

WHEREAS, a Petition for Vacation of Highway having been received from Petitioners: John E. Frey and Heidi A. Frey, by Ravenna Township, Sanborn County, South Dakota, asking for the vacation of a section line highway located on the Ravenna Township, Sanborn County, South Dakota, hereinafter described, further said petition being in proper form and executed by more than the required number of electors of Ravenna Township; and further this petition having come on for hearing at a special meeting of the Ravenna Township board, Sanborn County; and information having been received both in favor and in opposition to the proposed vacation; and said supervisors having considered said matter and being fully advised in the premises and determining the public’s interest will be better served by the proposed vacation;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, AND IT IS HEREBY ORDERED:

That existing public right-of-way which includes the statutory right-of-way and any right-of-way acquired by deed(s) lying on the section line highways described as:

The South half (less 40 feet from the north) lying on the section line highway running north and south commonly known as 417th Avenue bordered by 244th Street on the south and 243rd Street on the north; and bordered on the west by Section 35 T105N R59W Ravenna Township, Sanborn County, South Dakota; and on the east by Section 36 T105N R59W Ravenna Township; Sanborn County, South Dakota; said road being approximately 66 feet in width and approximately 2,600 feet in length;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, AND IT IS HEREBY ORDERED be, and the same are hereby declared to be vacated; and further that a copy of this Resolution and Order be spread on the minutes of the Board;

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that said Resolution shall be published in the official/legal newspaper of the respective townships once each week for two (2) consecutive weeks; and that after such publication, such highway shall be, after a lapse of thirty (30) days after the first publication thereof, vacated without further proceedings unless appealed as hereinafter provided; and that the Clerk herein is further ordered and directed to cause to be recorded a true and correct copy of this Resolution and Order in the office of the Register of Deeds in and for Sanborn County, South Dakota;

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that any and all bridges, guard rails and culverts are hereby deemed to be non-removable and shall become the personal property and possession of the landowners.

The above motion was also made by Kelly Olson and seconded by Supervisor Randy Cope and upon roll call, the vote was as follows: Supervisors: Walter Cope, Yes; Kelly Olson, Yes; Randy Cope, Yes.

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )

: SS

COUNTY OF SANBORN ___ )

I, Judy Fredrichs, being the duly elected, qualified and acting Clerk of the Board of Supervisors of Ravenna Township, Sanborn County, South Dakota, do hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of the Resolution on the action thereon by the Board of Supervisors of Ravenna Township, Sanborn County, South Dakota, at a special meeting of said Board, held on the 23rd day of July, 2024, as the same appears and is now recorded in the minutes of the clerk of the Board of said Ravenna Township and that the same is a true and correct transcript thereof.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this 30th day of July, 2024.

Judy Fredrichs,

Clerk

Subscribed and sworn to before me this 30th day of July, 2024.

GAYLE M. BECHEN

Notary Public, SD

My Commission expires: July 19, 2028.

SEAL

Published on August 8 and August 15, 2024

