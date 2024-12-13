Notice to Persons Owing Delinquent Mobile Home Taxes and Buildings on Leased Site Taxes

By:
Published December 13, 2024, in Public Notices

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA      )

COUNTY OF SANBORN   )

Following is a list of people owing delinquent mobile home and buildings on leased site taxes according to our records, with amount given for the year 2023 and prior years, if any, together with interest, penalty, and costs added to December 31, 2024.

If same are not paid promptly, distress warrants will be issued therefore and delivered to the sheriff for collection as provided by law.

Karen Krueger,

County Treasurer

Sanborn County,

South Dakota

Teresa L. Bathke $117.41

Kori Clarambeau $173.01

Tanner Cross $785.07

Ashley Pollard $107.41

Published once on December 12, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $9.75 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    December 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    December 1, 2024 December 2, 2024 December 3, 2024 December 4, 2024 December 5, 2024 December 6, 2024 December 7, 2024
    December 8, 2024 December 9, 2024 December 10, 2024 December 11, 2024 December 12, 2024 December 13, 2024 December 14, 2024
    December 15, 2024 December 16, 2024 December 17, 2024 December 18, 2024 December 19, 2024 December 20, 2024 December 21, 2024
    December 22, 2024 December 23, 2024 December 24, 2024 December 25, 2024 December 26, 2024 December 27, 2024 December 28, 2024
    December 29, 2024 December 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 January 1, 2025 January 2, 2025 January 3, 2025 January 4, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 