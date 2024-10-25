By: admin

Published October 25, 2024, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that the automatic tabulating equipment will be tested to ascertain that it will correctly count the votes for all offices and measures that are to be cast at the general election held on the 5th day of November 2024. The test will be conducted on the 30th of October 2024, at ten a.m. at the following location: Sanborn County Courthouse, Commissioners Room.

Dated this 10th day of October, 2024.

Kami Moody,

Auditor

Sanborn County

Published once on October 24, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $8.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.