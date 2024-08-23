By: admin

What began as a flower farming venture selling cut flowers that were available to customers only through online orders has now grown to include a brick-and-mortar shop in Woonsocket with cut flowers, vegetables, potted plants and handmade items. Laura Conrad graduated from Woonsocket High School in 1996, and Laura Licht is a 2002 graduate of Artesian-Letcher High School. Conrad, the head cook, and Licht, the administrative assistant, bonded as colleagues and work friends at Sanborn Central School over their shared interest in gardening. During the conversations, the idea of a flower farming business had been raised, but it wasn’t until Licht invited Conrad to attend an open house event at a gardening market where the idea started to become a reality. At the event, Licht and Conrad purchased their first bulbs, tulips and daffodils, and IrmaLea Fields was born.

The moniker IrmaLea fields comes from the amalgamation of Conrad’s and Licht’s middle names, Laura Irma Conrad and Laura Lea Licht. Both women had experience gardening prior to starting IrmaLea Fields, but that experience came from growing vegetables in large, lined rows, not flowers. Growing up, Licht helped her mom plant flowers in boxes, and Conrad planted flowers with her grandmothers, but the flowers were enjoyed outside, not cut to be brought inside. Flower farming was a first for both Conrad and Licht when they began IrmaLea Fields in 2021.

Earlier this year, the idea of opening a flower shop to complement IrmaLea Fields’ online presence came to fruition when they opened The Flower Garage by IrmaLea Fields in Woonsocket. Conrad and Licht stated that they opened the shop in Woonsocket because the space would allow them to move the product out of their homes to add more handmade items and allow customers to see, smell and handle their products in a way that is impossible through photos on a screen. They saw an enthusiasm in Woonsocket that made opening the shop an easy choice. Currently, the hours of The Flower Garage include Wednesday, 2:30-6:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Besides their online presence on Instagram and Facebook and the shop in Woonsocket, Conrad and Licht attend Farmers Markets in Huron and Mitchell and community festivals and events in the area. They have held workshops at nursing homes, and they have produced the flowers for two weddings, one winter and one summer. They offer U-Build private parties and plan on holding U-Build workshops during prom season for couples and friends to create their own bouquets, corsages and boutonnieres. Licht and Conrad will also be at the State Fair leading a presentation.

What began as a summer-only flower farming endeavor, quickly developed into a 12-month business when Conrad and Licht acquired a wreath-maker and added homemade items such as wreaths, simmer pots, bug bombs, shower steamers and fire starters. During the growing season, most products will be from their gardens, with the exception of potted plants. Conrad and Licht have 40-50 varieties of flowers that they start in their homes under lamps. In the winter, all their handmade items will be available, and they have a wholesaler to have fresh flower options outside of the growing season. They still have their Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) preorder subscriptions, which allows customers to sign up for five to 15 weeks of products and helps their small business get ready for the next growing season. According to Conrad and Licht, in-season cut flowers are their most popular products, and their in-person events are their most lucrative.

Conrad and Licht stated that they have found building the IrmaLea Fields business together has been beneficial as a partnership, as the teamwork allows them to lean on each other and creating ideas jointly make them better. However, there have been challenges as they learned to work together, finding compromises and balancing the business with their respective home lives. According to Conrad and Licht, flower farming may seem glamorous, but it is not for the weak. They are often out working with the flowers and vegetables late at night wearing headlamps, dealing with dirt everywhere and battling bugs. Despite the challenges, Conrad and Licht love sharing their passion for flowers. Both of them agreed that the community connections and enthusiasm for IrmaLea Fields and The Flower Garage has been rewarding, making all the challenges worth it.

When asked what the future holds, Licht and Conrad stated that they would like to add greenhouses to extend their growing season and to continue to make their flower arrangements available for weddings and funerals. They currently don’t have any concrete plans but are always looking to add items and services that make people happy.

