The Springs Owls traveled to Chamberlain on Tuesday, July 30, to earn their way to the State B Amateur Tournament, and they smashed any barriers in their way with an 11-0 win over the Chamberlain Mallards.

Dylan Schimke was the hot hitter for the Owls offense with three hits in four at bats. He helped the Owls jump out to the lead in the bottom of the third inning with a double that scored one run. In addition, Cade Mohling, Tyson Lien, Trevor Kenobbie and Blake Larson each hit a single to score one run, along with an error scoring another two runs, and Mohling singling again to add another run to the Owls’ score.

Parker DeJean did his magic on the hill once again for Springs, striking out 10 batters on the day. The right-handed pitcher only allowed four hits with no runs over seven innings while conceding just one walk.

Offensively, the Owls piled up 14 hits as a team in the win. Mohling, Landon Cleveland, Schimke and Clay Olinger each drove in two runs for the Owls. Terrek Butterfield and Lien each had multiple hits, as well.

The Owls had their first game of the State Tournament in Mitchell on Wednesday, Aug. 7, against a team from Akron, Iowa. Results from that game and any additional game after will be in next week’s issue.

