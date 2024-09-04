Representative Johnson honors Vietnam veterans

Published September 4, 2024, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

On Wednesday, Aug. 28, South Dakota U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson joined a group of people on the Sanborn County Courthouse lawn to honor 13 veterans for serving in the military during the Vietnam War. 

To start, Rep. Johnson spoke about the purpose of the event. He talked about how the veterans from the Vietnam War were not treated with the respect they deserved when they first returned home, and the Federal government was trying to make that right with a small token of their appreciation. Johnson personally handed each of the veterans a lapel pin and coin with the seal of the United States on one side and the South Dakota State Seal on the other. 

He called the men up in groups of three to receive their pins and asked them to let everyone know a little bit about their time in the service. They then held a moment of silence for those men and women who weren’t lucky enough to make it home. 

…Read on and see pictures of the local men honored in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

