Richard Baysinger

Mitchell

By:
Published March 1, 2024, in Obituaries

Richard Baysinger, 83, of Mitchell, passed away Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell. 

A visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, March 1, at Will Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Forestburg Lutheran Church or the Sanborn County 4-H Building.

Richard Dean Baysinger was born July 8, 1940, in the Methodist Hospital in Mitchell to Clyde and Astrid Baysinger. He attended Forestburg School system and went on to graduate from Huron College. He picked up classes at SDSU and Dakota State in Madison to get his master’s degree. In his young years, he raised watermelons with his parents and sheared sheep with his dad.

Richard married Arlene Torgerson in 1959. They had two daughters, Jodie Lynn and Bobbie Jo. Dick went on and coached basketball for ten years. He loved playing cards, fishing, hunting and trapping. He taught his grandkids everything he knew. He built the Country Pumper, and he and Arlene ran it for four years before selling it. He sold John Hancock Insurance for a number of years and raised Charolais cattle.

Richard was a loving, caring and stubborn husband, father and grandfather.

Richard is survived by his wife, Arlene; two daughters, Jodie (David) Jones of Mitchell and Bobbie Jo Uecker of Hayti; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Janet Eining; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister in-law, Lavern and Nancy Baysinger; and many aunts and uncles.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    March 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    February 25, 2024 February 26, 2024 February 27, 2024 February 28, 2024 February 29, 2024 March 1, 2024 March 2, 2024
    March 3, 2024 March 4, 2024 March 5, 2024 March 6, 2024 March 7, 2024 March 8, 2024 March 9, 2024
    March 10, 2024 March 11, 2024 March 12, 2024 March 13, 2024 March 14, 2024 March 15, 2024 March 16, 2024
    March 17, 2024 March 18, 2024 March 19, 2024 March 20, 2024 March 21, 2024 March 22, 2024 March 23, 2024
    March 24, 2024 March 25, 2024 March 26, 2024 March 27, 2024 March 28, 2024 March 29, 2024 March 30, 2024
    March 31, 2024 April 1, 2024 April 2, 2024 April 3, 2024 April 4, 2024 April 5, 2024 April 6, 2024

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 