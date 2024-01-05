By: admin

Published January 5, 2024, in Obituaries

Roberta Herll, 86, of Mitchell, died Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, at Avera Brady Health and Rehab in Mitchell.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Mitchell. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. with a scripture service at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4, at Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Roberta Faye Herll was born March 29, 1937, in Roswell to Robert and Thelma (Charrlin) Mette. She attended Fedora High School, graduating in 1955. She then attended General Beadle State College in Madison. Following college, she taught in a country school near Roswell. Roberta was baptized into the Catholic faith on April 27, 1957, and on June 12, 1957, she married Duane Herll at St. Charles Catholic Church in Artesian. Duane and Roberta worked side by side for 46 years. They first managed Havens & Burr 66 and then were employed at Kwik Phil until retirement.

Roberta is survived by her five children, Marty Herll of Viborg, Tamera Anderson of Sioux Falls, Shelly (Curt) Ziebell of Sioux Falls, Laurie (Paul) Konrad of Estelline, and Tim (Dixie) Herll of Mitchell, 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane, in May 2010; an infant son, Joseph; daughter-in-law, Mary Herll; her parents, Robert and Thelma Mette; a sister, Sharon, and her husband, Robert Schoenrogge; and two nephews, David Schoenrogge and Gary Herll.