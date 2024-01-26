By: admin

Published January 26, 2024, in School

Sanborn Central third through sixth grades held spelling bees in their respective classes. The winners and alternates are: third grade winner Aiden Zard, third grade alternate, Cade Wilson, fourth grade winner Hunter Morris, fourth grade alternate Brody Uecker, fifth grade winner Keira Pollard, fifth grade alternate Landon Olson, sixth grade winner Kelly Wilson, and sixth grade alternate Kaylee Adams.

The winners will participate in the Mitchell Area Spelling Bee on Saturday, Feb. 3, at the DWU Campus.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!