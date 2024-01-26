Sanborn Central holds spelling bee

By:
Published January 26, 2024, in School

Sanborn Central third through sixth grades held spelling bees in their respective classes. The winners and alternates are: third grade winner Aiden Zard, third grade alternate, Cade Wilson, fourth grade winner Hunter Morris, fourth grade alternate Brody Uecker, fifth grade winner Keira Pollard, fifth grade alternate Landon Olson, sixth grade winner Kelly Wilson, and sixth grade alternate Kaylee Adams.

The winners will participate in the Mitchell Area Spelling Bee on Saturday, Feb. 3, at the DWU Campus.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    January 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    December 31, 2023 January 1, 2024 January 2, 2024 January 3, 2024 January 4, 2024 January 5, 2024 January 6, 2024
    January 7, 2024 January 8, 2024 January 9, 2024 January 10, 2024 January 11, 2024 January 12, 2024 January 13, 2024
    January 14, 2024 January 15, 2024 January 16, 2024 January 17, 2024 January 18, 2024 January 19, 2024 January 20, 2024
    January 21, 2024 January 22, 2024 January 23, 2024 January 24, 2024 January 25, 2024 January 26, 2024 January 27, 2024
    January 28, 2024 January 29, 2024 January 30, 2024 January 31, 2024 February 1, 2024 February 2, 2024 February 3, 2024

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 