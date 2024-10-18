Sanborn Central Kindergarten learns about fire safety

By:
Published October 18, 2024, in School

Carter Star (Mitchell firefighter) and John Blindauer (Letcher volunteer firefighter) visited Sanborn Central School on Monday, Oct. 7. They gave presentations to the elementary grades on how to stay safe during a fire. John put on his full fire gear and Carter explained what each piece is used for. It was also pointed out for kids not to be afraid of a fireman that looks like that. The students enjoyed the visit and especially enjoyed seeing the fire truck and hearing the loud siren.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    October 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    September 29, 2024 September 30, 2024 October 1, 2024 October 2, 2024 October 3, 2024 October 4, 2024 October 5, 2024
    October 6, 2024 October 7, 2024 October 8, 2024 October 9, 2024 October 10, 2024 October 11, 2024 October 12, 2024
    October 13, 2024 October 14, 2024 October 15, 2024 October 16, 2024 October 17, 2024 October 18, 2024 October 19, 2024
    October 20, 2024 October 21, 2024 October 22, 2024 October 23, 2024 October 24, 2024 October 25, 2024 October 26, 2024
    October 27, 2024 October 28, 2024 October 29, 2024 October 30, 2024 October 31, 2024 November 1, 2024 November 2, 2024

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 