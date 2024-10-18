By: admin

Published October 18, 2024, in School

Carter Star (Mitchell firefighter) and John Blindauer (Letcher volunteer firefighter) visited Sanborn Central School on Monday, Oct. 7. They gave presentations to the elementary grades on how to stay safe during a fire. John put on his full fire gear and Carter explained what each piece is used for. It was also pointed out for kids not to be afraid of a fireman that looks like that. The students enjoyed the visit and especially enjoyed seeing the fire truck and hearing the loud siren.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!