By: admin

Published January 12, 2024, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, December 29, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Duane Peterson. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the minutes from the December 12th meeting, as presented. Motion carried. Motion by Peterson, seconded by P. Larson to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZEN COMMENT

Paula Linke was present to give an update on the 4-H building addition. Lisa Snedeker and Emerson Johnson were also present to thank the board for their continued support to the 4-H program.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

Town, Townships and Schools, Monthly Remittance $234,950.26

First National Bank of Omaha, Direct Deposit Fee $27.56

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $13,213.04

First National Bank, Tax Liability $2,863.76

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $418.50

Amazon Business Capital Services, Supplies $1,519.08

AT&T Mobility, Utilities $446.41

Brooks Oil Company, Supplies $2,564.32

Butler Equipment Co., Equipment/Supplies $438,234.10

Certified Languages, Interpreter $28.05

EM Services Marketing Corp Inc., IAM Responding $1,450.00

Express 2, Fuel $250.81

Fastenal Company, Supplies $207.10

First National Bank of Omaha, Supplies $403.58

Tammy Kneen, 4-H Building Rent $100.00

Leads Online, Investigation Package $1,749.00

Mac’s Hardware Store, Supplies $211.46

Mack Metal Sales Inc., Supplies $1,075.60

Menards, Supplies $179.71

National Association Chiefs of Police, Membership $60.00

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $1,941.36

Office Peeps, Supplies $964.92

Pheasantland Industries, Garmen, Supplies $454.59

Runnings Supply Company, Supplies $255.91

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $3,542.88

Student Air Rifle Program, Supplies $3,166.12

Audra Scheel, Travel Expenses $77.32

South Dakota Department of Transportation, Services and Fees $2,431.85

South Dakota Association County Highway Superintendent, Dues $100.00

South Dakota States Attorney Association, Dues $734.90

Summit Contracting, 4-H Building Addition $35,324.64

James D. Taylor PC, Professional Services $96.30

Vantek Communications, Radios $14,826.75

Verizon, Utilities $80.02

Ron J. Volesky, Court Appointed Attorney Fees – D. Flowers $1,555.75

Woony Foods, Gift Certificates $1,337.59

WW Tire Service, Supplies $2,516.40

CONTINGENCY TRANSFERS

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to transfer the following amounts from contingency to the department named to balance for the year:

Commissioners – $3,952;

Courthouse – $3,970;

Emergency Management – $10,148;

WIC – $651;

Motion carried.

BUDGET SUPPLEMENTS

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to supplement the following budgets: Emergency Management in the amount of $19,518.46 to cover 2023 expenses, of that $14,826.75 will be reimbursed for a grant received for radios. Motion carried.

GENERAL FUND BUDGET

The auditor informed the board that the general fund surplus analysis shows the county is compliant with SDCL 7-21-18.1 by having the total unreserved, undesignated fund balance of the general fund less than 40 percent of the total amount of all general fund appropriations.

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to transfer the following to assigned funds for future projects: 9-O Road Project – $300,000; motion carried.

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to transfer remaining funds from 742 – State Remittance Fund to General Fund for the amount of $20,817.93. This is a pass-through account that needs to be zeroed out yearly. Motion carried.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent and Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant were present for the Benedict Township discussion.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to enter executive session at 12:08 p.m., at the request of Dayna Opsahl to discuss personnel as defined in SDCL 1-25-2.1. Motion carried. Chairman Ebersdorfer declared end of executive session at 12:34 p.m.

JAIL AGREEMENTS

Auditor Moody presented the jail contracts between the Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office and the following jails listed below. All contracts are for the fiscal year 2024. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to approve the listed jail agreements; motion carried:

Beadle County – $95 per day;

Brule County – $72 per day;

Charles Mix County – $90 per day;

Davison County – $105 per day;

Hughes County – $375 per day;

Lake County – $90 per day;

Beadle County, for Juvenile – $325 per day.

VETERAN’S SERVICE OFFICER MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer to enter a Memorandum of Understanding with Davison County for the Veteran’s Service Officer from January 1, 2024, to continue each year thereafter unless terminated by either County, for the cost of $8,250 per year. Motion carried.

BENEDICT TOWNSHIP DISCUSSION

Many Benedict Township landowners and board members were present to discuss the three bridges in discussion on 414th avenue in Benedict Township. Much discussion was had regarding the bridges. The Board of Commissioners will decide the awarding of grant funds at the meeting on January 2nd.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Auditor Moody informed the board that levies are approved, printed, and turned over to the treasurer to be distributed.

The courthouse will be closed on Monday, January 1st, in observance of New Year’s Day and January 15th in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

There being no further business before the board, motion by P. Larson, seconded by S. Larson, to adjourn the meeting at 1:21 p.m. Motion carried.

The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

Published once on January 11, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $73.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.