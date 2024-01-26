By: admin

Published January 26, 2024

JANUARY 16, 2024

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, January 16, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Duane Peterson. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to approve the minutes from the December 29 and January 2 meetings, as presented. Motion carried. Motion by Peterson, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZENS INPUT:

No public was in attendance for input.

REPORTS AND BILLS:

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

First National Bank, Tax Liability $2,657.54

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $418.50

Town, Townships and Schools, Monthly Remittance $54,229.66

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Monthly Remittance $122.00

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $29,994.94

A-OX Welding, Supplies $48.30

Amazon, Supplies $1,407.77

Aramark, Supplies $31.73

Axon Enterprise, Supplies $1,920.00

Bound Tree, Supplies $601.53

Brosz Engineering Inc., Repairs $16,387.50

Butler Equipment Co., Supplies $272.98

Central Electric Co-op, Utilities $358.74

City of Woonsocket, Utilities $102.64

Dakota Counseling/Steppingstones, Quarterly Support $625.00

Davison County Auditor, VSO Quarterly Support $2,062.50

State of South Dakota, Blood Draw – E. Goodface $165.00

Emergency Safety Education, EMT Courses $150.00

Farmers Elevator Co., Fuel $46.27

KO’s Pro Service, Oil Change $79.44

Mack Metal Sales, Supplies $9.55

Laurie Marcus RN, Blood Draw – M.English – M.English – R.Filter $240.00

Miner County Auditor, 911 Services $9,337.50

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $2,434.02

Office Peeps, Supplies $20.37

Physicians Claims Company, Ambulance Service Fees Nov. 23 $623.35

Planning & Development District III, Yearly Dues $15,138.00

Premier Equipment, Supplies $1,198.72

Safe Place of Eastern South Dakota, Quarterly Support $625.00

Sanford Health, Autopsy $2,294.00

Santel Communications, Utilities $1,167.00

South Dakota Weed and Pest, Dues $550.00

State Treasurer, Sales Tax $40.74

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $439.82

Tech Solutions, Utilities $3,395.98

Truck & Trailer Specialists, Repairs $359.78

Waste Management, Utilities $234.52

WW Tire Service, Supplies $31.00

Xcel Energy, Utilities $204.44

HIGHWAY:

Stacy Mendenhall and Sheri Kogel, Highway Department, met with the board. With the recent snow and cold weather, the roads and snow removal were discussed.

BID OPENING FOR 2016 MAINTAINER:

Bids were opened for the 2016 Caterpillar 140M2. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to award the bid to Feistner Gravel & Excavation for $180,000. Motion carried.

Feistner Gravel & Excavation – $180,000

WEED:

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson to enter weed board. Township weed spraying was discussed. The county will be raising township prices for weed spraying to $65 per hour plus the cost of chemical, to cover increased expenses. Ebersdorfer declared the end of weed board.

AMBULANCE:

Rick George and Aaron Fink were present for further discussion on a new ambulance. The board requested a new contract be presented for payment in roughly 24 to 36 months. This will give time for grant searches and applications, and additional funding efforts to take place. Radios, communication, and dispatch were also discussed.

BID OPENING FOR 2017 FORD EXPLORER:

Bids were opened for the 2017 Ford Explorer. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to award the bid to Butte County for $14,000. Motion carried.

Butte County – $14,000

JAMIE MILLER, CUSTODIAN:

Jamie was present to discuss the floors for the addition at the 4-H building. The Board will obtain quotes for an epoxy covering, but will put a layer of wax down so the floor is sealed, prior to use.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD:

The board thanked Penny Farris for her 33+ years of service to the county and wished her well in her retirement.

Planning & Zoning minutes from January 8 were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

There being no further business before the board, motion by S. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to adjourn the meeting at 12:03 p.m. Motion carried.

The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

