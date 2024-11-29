By: admin

Published November 29, 2024, in Area News, Letcher, Woonsocket

On Saturday, Nov. 23, the annual SHE Awards event was held at the Huron Convention Center. The event is held to honor extraordinary women living in and around the Huron community. This year’s event recognized three nominees committed to the betterment of their communities, Brooke King, Emilie Lindgren and Alexa Goertz.

Brooke King, of Letcher and Special Education Director for Woonsocket School, was named a nominee in the Unsung Hero category for her dedication to helping special education students who might otherwise fall through the cracks achieve their highest potential.

Emilie Lindgren and Alexa Goertz, seniors at Woonsocket High School, were nominees of the inaugural Rising Star Scholarship category. Lindgren and Goertz were recognized for their service and spirit in making a difference in their communities.

…See a picture of the nominees in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!