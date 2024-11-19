By: admin

Published November 19, 2024, in Headline News, Sports

On Saturday, Nov. 16, the annual Sanborn County Cancer Society Benefit Basketball Tournament was held at the Sanborn Central School gym. Four area fifth/sixth grade basketball teams participated in both the girls’ and boys’ divisions, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket (SCW) Blackhawks, Ethan Rustlers, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton (MVP) Titans and Wessington Springs Spartans.

The tournament kicked off Saturday morning with the girls’ division. Ethan earned first place, defeating SCW and MVP. MVP came in second when they beat Wessington Springs but lost to Ethan in a close back and forth championship matchup. SCW placed third when they lost a tough game to Ethan but showed their perseverance by winning against Wessington Springs in their second game. Wessington Springs came in fourth place.

The tournament continued into the afternoon with the boys’ division taking the floor. The young Blackhawks claimed first place by defeating Wessington Springs in their first game and winning by one point in a close game against MVP that came down to the wire. MVP earned second place by beating Ethan but losing to SCW in the championship game. Third place went to Ethan when they lost to MVP but defeated Wessington Springs in their second game. Wessington Springs received fourth place in the tournament.

