Search is on for hungry thieves

By:
Published October 25, 2024, in Area News, Forestburg, Headline News

On Friday, Sept. 27, the Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report that rural residents in the Forestburg area had discovered that approximately $1,000 worth of beef had been stolen from their freezers.

Since the meat had been purchased and put in two freezers in June, the complainants estimate that about 170 lbs. of beef have been taken from them in a gradual process over a time span of around three months. The stolen goods include packages of hamburger patties, ground beef and steaks. 

The theft wasn’t discovered right away because the meat is owned by two or three people, so they thought that the other owner(s) were taking meat for themselves. However, when the owners were together, they talked about the meat and realized that they hadn’t been using as much as they thought, which is when they discovered what was happening.

Sanborn County Sheriff Tom Fridley is using this platform to make Sanborn County residents aware of this criminal activity and asking them to check their own freezers or food storage areas to see if the above-mentioned incident is or isn’t the only location of theft of this kind. He is also asking anyone who has any information about this crime or knows anyone who might have information to contact the Sheriff’s office at 605-796-4511.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    October 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    September 29, 2024 September 30, 2024 October 1, 2024 October 2, 2024 October 3, 2024 October 4, 2024 October 5, 2024
    October 6, 2024 October 7, 2024 October 8, 2024 October 9, 2024 October 10, 2024 October 11, 2024 October 12, 2024
    October 13, 2024 October 14, 2024 October 15, 2024 October 16, 2024 October 17, 2024 October 18, 2024 October 19, 2024
    October 20, 2024 October 21, 2024 October 22, 2024 October 23, 2024 October 24, 2024 October 25, 2024 October 26, 2024
    October 27, 2024 October 28, 2024 October 29, 2024 October 30, 2024 October 31, 2024 November 1, 2024 November 2, 2024

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 