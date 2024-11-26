Senior project opens doors in Forestburg

By:
Published November 26, 2024, in Headline News, School

On Thursday, Nov. 21, the Sanborn Central gym was full of representatives from businesses and colleges who had been invited there to speak to high school students about what their company or university has to offer for their future. They were asked to attend the college/career fair by Sanborn Central senior Bryce Larson, who organized the event as his senior project requirement. 

To start, Larson invited around 30-35 entities to attend, and 20 confirmed and setup at the actual event. In choosing who to ask for the event, Larson wanted to have a wide variety of options to try to reach everyone’s interests. “I didn’t want the fair to just be another career fair. I know that a lot of kids have been to a career fair before and have seen a lot of businesses before, so I wanted to have some businesses that I had hoped had never been to a career fair. I wanted to have a wide variety of different industries at the fair, so I thought of and contacted people from many different career paths. I contacted people that I had previously seen at career fairs myself and then thought of more I have never seen and thought kids would be interested in.”

…Read on and see a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

