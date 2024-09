By: admin

Published September 20, 2024, in Obituaries

Linda Whitney, 73, of Mitchell, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, from 5-7 p.m. at the Moose Lodge in Mitchell with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service.