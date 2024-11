By: admin

Published November 15, 2024, in Obituaries

Linda Whitney, 73, of Mitchell, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. The Celebration of Life will be held on her first heavenly birthday in Mitchell at the Moose Lodge, Thursday, Nov. 14, from 5-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., officiated by her niece, Tammy Buseman. Arrangements entrusted with Bittner Funeral Chapel.