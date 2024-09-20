By: admin

Published September 20, 2024, in Obituaries

Sharon Andree, 81, of Mitchell, formerly of Woonsocket, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, at her residence.

Memorial services were held Friday, Sept. 13, at Spirit of Faith Church in Woonsocket. Inurnment followed at Eventide Cemetery. Visitation was Thursday, also at the church, with a time of sharing.

Sharon was born on Nov. 29, 1942, to Lloyd and Anna Kendall in Lake City, Minn. She moved to Menno her senior year of high school where she met her future husband, Jens Andree. After high school graduation, they were married on Aug. 26, 1962, and moved to Mitchell. In the next four years, they went on to have two children and eventually made their home in Woonsocket, where they resided for 40 years. During that time, you could see Sharon at every school event her children attended or performed at, all the while maintaining and running her home.

She worked various jobs, but one of her favorite jobs was working with Don and Joannie at Don’s Silver Dollar, creating salads and serving customers. In 2008, they moved back to Mitchell, and that’s where they resided until her passing.

During her time in Mitchell, her home was a reflection of her creativity. While at home, she loved making crafts, and ceramics. She knitted cozy scarves, afghans, and baby sweaters for her family and relatives. During the holidays, the kitchen was her favorite place. The joy and generous spirit she had in baking and in giving her seasonal goodies was shared by many – especially her grandchildren.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Jens Andree of Mitchell; her son, Chad (Geraldin) of Broken Arrow, Okla.; her daughter, Karie Andree and Dolce, of Bloomington, Minn.; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Duane (Sharon) Kendall of Brookings; and sister, Pam (Peter) Sorenson of Hastings, Minn.

She was preceded in death by two infant brothers; her parents, Lloyd and Anna Kendall; two brothers, Boyd and L. William Kendall; and two sisters, Shirley Gaul and Lois Carrels.