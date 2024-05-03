By: admin

Sanborn County 4-H Shooting Sports recorded a solid year in 2024, with 14 new shooters, numerous county records set, and 52 shooters qualifying for the State Shoot in 123 events.

The Shooting Sports program offers multiple disciplines in guns and archery. The gun disciplines include BB Gun (BB), Air Pistol (AP), Air Rifle (AR), .22 CMP Rifle (22CMP), .22 3-Position Rifle (22-3P), .22 Pistol (22P). Archery disciplines include Compound Bow Without Sights (CWOS), Compound Without Sights with Release (CWOS-R), Compound With Sights (CWS), Compound With Sights with Release (CWS-R), Recurve Bow With Sights (RWS), Recurve Without Sights (RWOS), and Compound Open (C-Open).

In many of the disciplines there are different requirements, positions and/or shooting distances depending on the age level.

Following are this year’s state-qualifying participants and their disciplines.

Beginner participants, ages 8-10, were: Pete Anderson – BB, AP; Nolan Enfield – BB; Garret Goral – CWSR; Jocelyn Grassel – CWSR; Paul Hansen – BB, AP; Hannah Hinker – BB, AP; Bryce Hjelm – BB, AP; Emerson Johnson – BB, AP; Kash Kilcoin – AP, RWOS, CWSR, RWS; Levi Larson – AP; Sullivan Licht – BB; MaKenzie McGuire – BB; Tyus Moody – BB, AP, CWOS, CWOSR, RWOS; Adriana Moran – CWSR, BB, AP; Olivia Murray – BB, AP, CWS; Olivia Peterson – BB, AP; Summer Senska – AP, CWOSR; Alice Sheldon – BB; Harper Torgerson – BB, AP; Cade Wilson – BB, CWSR.

Junior participants, ages 11-13, included: Paige Anderson – BB, AP, 22 Pistol, CWSR; Corbyn Broer – BB; George Broer – BB, AP; Ty Burkel – BB, AP, AR; Adalie Enfield – BB; Wyatt Ettswold – BB, AP, CWSR; Camdyn Fink – BB, AP, CWOS; Levi Hinker – BB, AP, 22 Pistol; Anna Hunter – AP, CWOS; Addison Kilcoin – BB, CWOS; Timothy Kelly – BB, AP; Jason Larson – BB; Ethan McGuire – BB; Hayden Mees – CWSR, C-Open; Tanse Moody – BB, AP, 22 CMP, CWS, CWSR, CWOS, CWOSR, RWOS, RWS; Owen Moran – BB; Coletan Schlicht – BB; SJ Schlicht – BB; Gavin Scofield – AP;

Senior participants, ages 14-18, were: Alex Anderson – 22 Pistol; Lane Burkel – BB, AP, AR; Carter Christian – CWSR, CWOSR, C-Open; Parker Ettswold – BB, CWSR; Eli Fry – BB, AP, 22 Pistol; Waverley Hagman – CWOSR, CWSR; Whitney Hagman – CWSR, CWOS, CWOSR; Samuel Hansen – BB, AP; Sophie Kelly – BB, AP; Caleb Kneen – CWSR, RWS; Riley Kneen – CWSR, RWS; Alex Schelske – AR, 22-3P, 22CMP; Shiloh Senska – AP, CWOS; Cole Wilson – BB, CWSR.

Also participating in Shooting Sports this year were Hudson Cope, Henry Hunter, Elsie and Amelia Klaas, Myles Larson, Kolby Lindsey, and Makenna and Jackson Wolter.

County Shoot placings are decided over the county match shoots from January through April. The top scores from the match shoots are used to determine the first, second and third place finishes for the county level. State Shoot was held April 26-28 in Ft. Pierre/Pierre.

