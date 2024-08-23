By: admin

Published August 23, 2024, in Area News, Forestburg

THANKS IN part to nicer weather, the Forestburg Melon Festival saw a much bigger turnout than last year.

An estimated 500 people passed through the small town of Forestburg for their annual Melon Festival on Saturday, Aug. 17. The event featured its popular car show, with 76 entries, a free-will donation meal of porkloin sandwiches and watermelon, vendors and a play area for the kids that held bouncy houses, a petting zoo, and a wagon train ride. Live music was also provided during the afternoon by the Billy Lurkin band.

A 50/50 drawing was also conducted, and the winner, who preferred to stay anonymous, donated the $345 they won back to the event. Money raised from the event will go towards the community’s roads, infrastructure, and clean up.

A beanbag tournament was also held and run by Cornhub City Cornhole from Mitchell, who supplied the equipment and donated additional money to the town, as well. There were 26 teams of two, and cash was paid out to the top six.

In addition to the money donated and earned from the 50/50 drawing and bean bag tournament entries, in the evening, Janet Eining also challenged festival-goers to donate, and she would match up to $2,500. Attendees, indeed, stepped up and donated $671, scoring a total of $1,342 from her challenge alone.

The committee is open to suggestions from anyone on how to use the money raised to improve the Forestburg community. You can reach them by messaging them on their Facebook page.

…See more pictures and read the results of the bean bag tournament and car show in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!