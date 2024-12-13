The lights go on in Letcher

Published December 13, 2024, in Area News, Headline News, Letcher

Letcher’s third annual Parade of Lights took place on Friday, Dec. 6, with around 20 entries. Although entries were down this year, the temperature outside was up, and the nicer weather brought a huge crowd of people to line the streets of the parade route. The feed after the parade for the Letcher Hawks Baseball program was a huge hit, with most parade goers partaking. The parade was organized by the Town ‘N Kountry Blue Group 4-H Club, and everything ran smoothly. 

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

