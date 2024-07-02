U8 girls bring home the hardware

By:
Published July 2, 2024, in Headline News, Sports

On Tuesday, June 25, the Woonsocket Blackhawks’ girls’ U8 softball team came home as League Champions from their tournament held in Plankinton, and it was not an easy feat. They started the day with their first game at 9:30 a.m. and finished the championship game at around 7:30 p.m. that night, which made for a long, hot day, but that didn’t melt the Blackhawks’ determination to earn top honors.

They won their first two games against Kimball/White Lake and Corsica-Stickney. They lost their third game to Mt. Vernon, but the tournament was double elimination, so they moved into the “come from behind” bracket, beating Mitchell to get into the championship. They met Mt. Vernon again, this time in the championship game. Mt. Vernon had not lost, so the little Blackhawks had to beat them twice, and they accomplished just that to win the championship and bring home first-place medals for all team members. 

…See a picture of the team in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    July 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    June 30, 2024 July 1, 2024 July 2, 2024 July 3, 2024 July 4, 2024 July 5, 2024 July 6, 2024
    July 7, 2024 July 8, 2024 July 9, 2024 July 10, 2024 July 11, 2024 July 12, 2024 July 13, 2024
    July 14, 2024 July 15, 2024 July 16, 2024 July 17, 2024 July 18, 2024 July 19, 2024 July 20, 2024
    July 21, 2024 July 22, 2024 July 23, 2024 July 24, 2024 July 25, 2024 July 26, 2024 July 27, 2024
    July 28, 2024 July 29, 2024 July 30, 2024 July 31, 2024 August 1, 2024 August 2, 2024 August 3, 2024

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 