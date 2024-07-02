By: admin

Published July 2, 2024, in Headline News, Sports

On Tuesday, June 25, the Woonsocket Blackhawks’ girls’ U8 softball team came home as League Champions from their tournament held in Plankinton, and it was not an easy feat. They started the day with their first game at 9:30 a.m. and finished the championship game at around 7:30 p.m. that night, which made for a long, hot day, but that didn’t melt the Blackhawks’ determination to earn top honors.

They won their first two games against Kimball/White Lake and Corsica-Stickney. They lost their third game to Mt. Vernon, but the tournament was double elimination, so they moved into the “come from behind” bracket, beating Mitchell to get into the championship. They met Mt. Vernon again, this time in the championship game. Mt. Vernon had not lost, so the little Blackhawks had to beat them twice, and they accomplished just that to win the championship and bring home first-place medals for all team members.

…See a picture of the team in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!