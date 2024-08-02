By: admin

Published August 2, 2024, in Area News, Woonsocket

For this year’s vacation Bible school at Spirit of Faith Lutheran-Methodist Church, they changed up the schedule a little and decided to have it in session from Sunday through Wednesday, rather than Monday through Thursday, as they have in the past, and according to Kami Moody, one of the lead helpers for the event, the schedule change was a smart move. “We had several kids who couldn’t come to Thursday night because their family was leaving for camping or a vacation weekend, or they were preparing to go somewhere early Friday morning and needed to be at home that night, so the schedule we used this year, ending with the program on Wednesday night, worked much better.”

This year’s theme for the school was “SCUBA – Diving into a friendship with God.” Each day, the kids were fed supper, then they had music, crafts, a game and then a scripture lesson. They also talked about a different animal of the sea each day and incorporated them into the lessons. There were 42 participants each day with eight helpers, and fun was had by all.

