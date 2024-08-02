Vacation Bible school participants swim in the sea of Jesus

By:
Published August 2, 2024, in Area News, Woonsocket

For this year’s vacation Bible school at Spirit of Faith Lutheran-Methodist Church, they changed up the schedule a little and decided to have it in session from Sunday through Wednesday, rather than Monday through Thursday, as they have in the past, and according to Kami Moody, one of the lead helpers for the event, the schedule change was a smart move. “We had several kids who couldn’t come to Thursday night because their family was leaving for camping or a vacation weekend, or they were preparing to go somewhere early Friday morning and needed to be at home that night, so the schedule we used this year, ending with the program on Wednesday night, worked much better.”

This year’s theme for the school was “SCUBA – Diving into a friendship with God.” Each day, the kids were fed supper, then they had music, crafts, a game and then a scripture lesson. They also talked about a different animal of the sea each day and incorporated them into the lessons. There were 42 participants each day with eight helpers, and fun was had by all. 

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    August 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    July 28, 2024 July 29, 2024 July 30, 2024 July 31, 2024 August 1, 2024 August 2, 2024 August 3, 2024
    August 4, 2024 August 5, 2024 August 6, 2024 August 7, 2024 August 8, 2024 August 9, 2024 August 10, 2024
    August 11, 2024 August 12, 2024 August 13, 2024 August 14, 2024 August 15, 2024 August 16, 2024 August 17, 2024
    August 18, 2024 August 19, 2024 August 20, 2024 August 21, 2024 August 22, 2024 August 23, 2024 August 24, 2024
    August 25, 2024 August 26, 2024 August 27, 2024 August 28, 2024 August 29, 2024 August 30, 2024 August 31, 2024

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 