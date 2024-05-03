Varsity track gets in competition between rainstorms

By:
Published May 3, 2024, in Sports

The Blackhawks varsity track and field team has had a difficult time getting in meets since the weather has been so stormy the past few weeks, but a clear day arrived on Tuesday, April 23, as the SCW team traveled to Miller for a competition scheduled to make up for the missed meets during the previous week. 

Individuals who placed in the top eight of their events are as follows: Liz Boschee, first in 100M hurdles (17.02 seconds), first in 300M hurdles (49.91 seconds), second in high jump (4 ft. 8 in.), first in long jump (14 ft. 8 in.); Aubrey Senska, seventh in high jump (4 ft. 2 in.), seventh in triple jump (26 ft. 9.5 in.); Grant Edwards, seventh in 400M dash (58.87 seconds); third in long jump (18 ft. 2 in.); Cody Slykhuis, fourth in 110M hurdles (16.94 seconds), fifth in 300M hurdles (45.51 seconds), second in high jump (5 ft. 6 in.), second in triple jump (40 ft. 2 in.); Will Simonds, eighth in 110M hurdles (22.58 seconds); Jeff Boschee, fourth in 300M hurdles (45.50 seconds), first in high jump (6 ft. 2 in.), second in long jump (18 ft. 5.75 in.); Tyson Eddy, seventh in 300M hurdles (46.76 seconds); Dawson Baye-Larson, fifth in long jump (17 ft. 6.25 in.), third in triple jump (35 ft. 3.25 in.); and Peyton Uecker, fifth in triple jump (33 ft. 7 in.).

The girls’ relay teams who placed in the top eight were: 4x800M (Kali Hofer, Ellie Hofer, Addy Baruth, Jaycee Baruth), fourth, 12:36.10; 1,600M medley (K. Hofer, Jayda Hohn, Macey Beigh, J. Baruth), sixth, 5:16.0.

The boys’ relay team who placed high enough to be recognized was the 4x200M relay runners (Eddy, Edwards, Carter Hitchcock, Eli White), third, 1:42.57.

The Rearick/Warbird Relays on Friday, April 26, in Miller was canceled due to heavy rains. Weather pending, the Don Diede Relays took place on Tuesday, April 30. This Friday and Saturday (May 3-4) the Howard Wood Relays are scheduled in Sioux Falls, and the Blackhawks will travel to Huron to compete in the 281 Conference meet on Tuesday, May 7.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

