The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, December 11, 2023, with the following members present: John Baysinger (on phone), Joel Rassel, Arin Boschee and Derek Foos. Brandon Goergen was absent. Finance Officer Tara Weber was also present
Motion by Rassel, seconded by Foos, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.
Motion by Boschee, seconded by Foos, to approve the November Meeting Minutes. Motion carried.
Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Baysinger, to approve the November Financial Statement. Motion carried.
Motion by Rassel, seconded by Foos, to approve the following bills; motion carried:
Waste Management $5,251.86 Garbage
Running $333.29 Shop
South Dakota Water and Wastewater $20.00 Water
SODAK Tree Service $5,435.00 Cemetery
Santel Communications $536.75 Phone/Internet
Public Health Lab $626.00 Water
Menards $1,185.55 Parks
South Dakota Retirement $147.55 Retirement
Sanborn Weekly Journal $253.00 Publishing
Maguire Iron $16,750.00 Water
Local Lumber Supply $278.28 Parks
Hawkins $30.00 Water
Express Stop $153.10 Shop
Northwest Pipe Fitting $319.69 Shop
Express 2 $643.31 Shop
Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources $100.00 Water
Code Enforcement Officer $697.22 Cleanup
Carquest $135.16 Shop
NorthWestern Energy $5,610.73 Utilities
Department of Revenue $267.04 Sales Tax
First National Bank of Omaha $5,740.74 Payroll tax
South Dakota Retirement Plan $2,450.88 Retirement
Total: $46,965.15
OLD BUSINESS
The Council discussed the proposed Swenson Addition. Weber will contact the attorney to discuss closing the alleys.
The Council discussed the watertower mixer. It has been installed.
NEW BUSINESS
The Council discussed a Christmas Party. January 19th was approved.
Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Rassel, to approve up to $1,000.00 for a housing study to be conducted as requested by the housing committee. Motion carried.
The Council discussed the radios.
The Council discussed the 2024 water festival. It was approved to donate $2,000.00, as in the past.
The Council discussed the dumpgrounds. Steve Tornow has requested to help mow if there is a position available this summer.
The Council discussed the motor at the pump house.
With no further business to be discussed, motion by Boschee, seconded by Baysinger, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:00 p.m.
Richard Reider,
Mayor
(SEAL)
Tara Weber,
Finance Officer
