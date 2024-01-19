By: admin

Published January 19, 2024, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, December 11, 2023, with the following members present: John Baysinger (on phone), Joel Rassel, Arin Boschee and Derek Foos. Brandon Goergen was absent. Finance Officer Tara Weber was also present

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Foos, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by Foos, to approve the November Meeting Minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Baysinger, to approve the November Financial Statement. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Foos, to approve the following bills; motion carried:

Waste Management $5,251.86 Garbage

Running $333.29 Shop

South Dakota Water and Wastewater $20.00 Water

SODAK Tree Service $5,435.00 Cemetery

Santel Communications $536.75 Phone/Internet

Public Health Lab $626.00 Water

Menards $1,185.55 Parks

South Dakota Retirement $147.55 Retirement

Sanborn Weekly Journal $253.00 Publishing

Maguire Iron $16,750.00 Water

Local Lumber Supply $278.28 Parks

Hawkins $30.00 Water

Express Stop $153.10 Shop

Northwest Pipe Fitting $319.69 Shop

Express 2 $643.31 Shop

Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources $100.00 Water

Code Enforcement Officer $697.22 Cleanup

Carquest $135.16 Shop

NorthWestern Energy $5,610.73 Utilities

Department of Revenue $267.04 Sales Tax

First National Bank of Omaha $5,740.74 Payroll tax

South Dakota Retirement Plan $2,450.88 Retirement

Total: $46,965.15

OLD BUSINESS

The Council discussed the proposed Swenson Addition. Weber will contact the attorney to discuss closing the alleys.

The Council discussed the watertower mixer. It has been installed.

NEW BUSINESS

The Council discussed a Christmas Party. January 19th was approved.

Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Rassel, to approve up to $1,000.00 for a housing study to be conducted as requested by the housing committee. Motion carried.

The Council discussed the radios.

The Council discussed the 2024 water festival. It was approved to donate $2,000.00, as in the past.

The Council discussed the dumpgrounds. Steve Tornow has requested to help mow if there is a position available this summer.

The Council discussed the motor at the pump house.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Boschee, seconded by Baysinger, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:00 p.m.

Richard Reider,

Mayor

(SEAL)

Tara Weber,

Finance Officer

