By: admin

Published November 8, 2024, in School

On Halloween, a table in the third-grade room in Woonsocket was covered with what third-grade teacher, Mrs. Jessica Bruce called a “gross out” lesson on adjectives. She had the third, fourth and fifth graders come into her room and put their hands in boxes that were labeled with eery names, such as zombie hand, mummy toes, vomit, werewolf tongue, intestines, boogers, bat ears, monster teeth, maggots, etc. The students were asked to be creative with adjectives to describe what they were feeling in the boxes. It was a very interesting and entertaining way to learn about the use of adjectives.

The next day, Nov. 1, the Woonsocket Elementary teachers organized a number of STEM stations for the PK through sixth graders. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The students were broken into nine multi-aged groups, and the groups rotated through all nine stations that were all STEM challenges with a Halloween theme. The activities included pumpkin catapults, skeleton bone bridges, pumpkin towers, spider building, witches’ broom flying challenge, spider parachutes, pumpkin match challenge, candy corn stacking and building October objects with Legos.

…Read on and see pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!