Published October 11, 2024, in School

To better understand the concept of acceleration, force and motion, the freshman physical science class built mousetrap powered cars. A wide variety of materials and concepts were used by the students to construct the best cars they could to test both speed and distance. This year’s winner was Allison Westendorf after winning the double elimination and going undefeated in five head to head races against her classmates.

