Woonsocket majors and minors finish tournament higher than seed placement

Woonsocket Majors claim second place in I-90 tournament

By:
Published July 12, 2024, in Sports

In postseason play, the Woonsocket 12U Majors baseball team entered the I-90 tournament as the third seed. For the first-round game, Woonsocket was matched up to host the sixth-seeded Wessington Springs team on Thursday, June 27, but rainfall during the morning of the contest made the field at Woonsocket unplayable, so the game was moved to Wessington Springs. A strong showing on both offense and defense helped Woonsocket earn the win with a score of 9-2 and secure a spot in the winner’s bracket of the tournament.

On Monday, July 1, the Majors team traveled to White Lake to meet second-seeded Plankinton. Woonsocket had lost to Plankinton earlier in the season but were determined to not let it happen again, even playing through a steady rain to see that goal come true. The game was close until the fourth inning when Woonsocket scored five runs on three hits, and that was all the Majors needed to open the game up in their favor and win with a final score of 11-5, Woonsocket.

With the win, the Woonsocket Majors moved into the championship game against a tough number-one-seeded Corsica-Stickney team that was the only other team to defeat Woonsocket in the regular season. The game remained close early on, but Corsica-Stickney put together a devastating inning that proved difficult to come back from, even though Woonsocket tried when Mathias Lindgren hit an exciting two-run homerun over the fence at White Lake. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to rally, and Woonsocket lost to Corsica-Stickney, 4-17. But their performance was nothing to hang their heads about, as they claimed second place in the tournament and finished the season with a strong 8-3 record.

The Woonsocket 10U Minors baseball team was seeded fifth as they entered the I-90 tournament. For their first-round game, Woonsocket traveled to Corsica on Friday, June 28, to play fourth-seeded Plankinton, a team that had beaten them in a close game earlier in the season. The Woonsocket Minors arrived with their bats swinging and defeated the Plankinton team, 10-3, to earn their spot in the winner’s bracket of the tournament.

On Tuesday, July 2, the Woonsocket Minors team traveled to Chamberlain, where they were met with the number-one-seeded Corsica-Stickney. The Minors had high hopes, but Corsica-Stickney hit hard early, and with no five-run rule to end the inning, Woonsocket found themselves in a deep run deficit quickly. The game ended early with Corsica-Stickney winning with a final score of 0-13. It was a rough game that ended their tournament run, but as a five seed, the Woonsocket Minors also finished well as one of the top four teams in the tournament with a final record of 5-5.

The Woonsocket Majors team loses eight players as they age out, but six players from the Minors team will age into next year’s Majors, so more seasons full of exciting baseball are on the horizon.

…See team pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    July 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    June 30, 2024 July 1, 2024 July 2, 2024 July 3, 2024 July 4, 2024 July 5, 2024 July 6, 2024
    July 7, 2024 July 8, 2024 July 9, 2024 July 10, 2024 July 11, 2024 July 12, 2024 July 13, 2024
    July 14, 2024 July 15, 2024 July 16, 2024 July 17, 2024 July 18, 2024 July 19, 2024 July 20, 2024
    July 21, 2024 July 22, 2024 July 23, 2024 July 24, 2024 July 25, 2024 July 26, 2024 July 27, 2024
    July 28, 2024 July 29, 2024 July 30, 2024 July 31, 2024 August 1, 2024 August 2, 2024 August 3, 2024

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 