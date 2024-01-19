By: admin

Published January 19, 2024, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on January 8th, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were Jason White, Lisa Snedeker, Todd Olinger, Rikki Ohlrogge, and Becca Grassel. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Jason Bruce, Brooke King, Sarah Jensen, and Sarah Swenson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited, and the meeting was called to order at 5:00 p.m.

On a motion by Becca Grassel, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved the meeting agenda. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on December 11, 2023, were approved as presented on a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Lisa Snedeker. Motion carried.

On a motion by Becca Grassel, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approved the claims presented and the December 2023 financial report as follows; motion carried:

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $1,011,224.45; Add receipts: Taxes $25,612.69; Interest $7,674.95; Admissions $2,055.00; Pupil activities $0.00; Other local: $1,373.46; State $120,498.00; Federal: Grants Receivable $1,446.00; Grants-in-Aid $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $1,169,884.55; less disbursements $193,408.56; Cash balance: $926,475.99; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; Fund Balance: $926,475.99.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,916,344.83; Add receipts: Taxes $37,490.12; Other local $0.00; Federal: Grants Receivable $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $1,953,834.95; less disbursements $8,923.98; Cash balance: $1,944,910.97; less accounts payable: $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $1,944,910.97.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $616,594.20; Add receipts: Taxes $21,313.78; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $637,907.98; less disbursements $41,260.070; Cash balance: $596,647.91; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $596,647.91.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $31,391.68; Add receipts: Interest $42.61; Adult receipts $100.00; Pupil receipts $6,680.45; Other local $97.00; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $20,586.29; Total to be accounted for: $58,898.03; less disbursements $24,075.26; Cash balance: $34,822.77; less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $34,822.77.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $34,666.99; Add receipts: Pupil Receipts $9,328.89; Other local $0.00; Total to be accounted for $43,995.88; less disbursements $24,239.47; Cash balance: $19,756.41; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus transfer $50,000.00; Fund balance: $69,756.41.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $28,305.93; Add receipts: Interest $36.19; Pupil activities $1,500.00; Other local $2,362.83; Total to be accounted for: $32,204.95; less disbursements $2,619.51; Fund balance: $29,585.44.

Salaries and benefits for the month of December 2023 were as follows:

General Fund: $156,339.45

Special Education: $40,357.62

Food Service: $10,998.18

Enterprise #53: $22,992.37

GENERAL FUND

A-OX WELDING, CYLINDER LEASE (ONE-YEAR) – SHOP CLASS $125.95

AT&T, CELL PHONE $90.97

BAKER’S DESIGN, FLOWERS – CHRISTMAS CONCERT $65.00

BARTON’S HEATING & COOLING LLC, REPAIR – REPLACED SEQUENCER $245.64

BROOKS OIL, FUEL OIL $4,653.60

CHESTER AREA SCHOOL, ON-LINE COURSE (2) $500.00

CHS, PROPANE – PK BUILDING $100.00

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $82.33

DB ELECTRIC, REPLACED LIGHT FIXTURES $672.24

STUDENT ATHLETE, WRESTLING PRACTICE MILEAGE $218.28

EMC INSURANCE, COMMERCIAL AUTO PREMIUM (NEWEST VAN) $473.07

ETERNAL SECURITY PRODUCTS, LLC, KEY FOBS $73.19

EXPRESS 2, GAS $196.52

EXPRESS STOP, GAS – DECEMBER 1 AND DECEMBER 28 STATEMENTS $1,180.13

FENWORKS, INC., E-SPORTS PARTICIPANT FEE $1,000.00

FOREMAN SALES & SERVICE INC., REPLACE REAR BLINKER $72.91

GATES, TRISHA, REIMBURSE – BACKGROUND CHECK $43.25

GRAVES IT SOLUTIONS, ONLINE BACKUP SYSTEM – ONE YEAR $300.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS INC., BASKETBALL BAG $38.95

[IMPREST FUND:

BALL, KEVIN, GIRLS BASKETBALL/BOYS BASKETBALL REFEREE AND MILEAGE $164.68

OPP, JORDAN, GIRLS BASKETBALL/BOYS BASKETBALL REFEREE AND RIDE TIME $163.76

ROTH, BRENDAN, GIRLS BASKETBALL/BOYS BASKETBALL REFEREE AND RIDE TIME $163.76

SCHMITT, CADE, GIRLS BASKETBALL/BOYS BASKETBALL REFEREE $130.00

STROH, GREG, GIRLS BASKETBALL/BOYS BASKETBALL REFEREE AND MILEAGE $207.32

TUSCHEN, KYLE, GIRLS BASKETBALL/BOYS BASKETBALL REFEREE $130.00

IMPREST CLAIMS – DECEMBER 2023: $959.52]

JACKSON, KAREN, REIMBURSE – CHRISTMAS PARTY SUPPLIES $12.71

JAYMAR BUSINESS FORMS, W2/1099 FORMS AND ENVELOPES $92.00

K&D BUSING INC., CONTRACTED BUSING $17,863.23

KO’S PRO SERVICE, KEYS $897.45

KROHMER PLUMBING, REPAIR WATER LINE LEAK $901.85

LARSON, BRITTANI, REIMBURSE – BACKGROUND CHECK $43.25

LEARNING A TO Z, TITLE SITE LICENSE $132.00

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SERVICE FEE $175.00

MACK METAL SALES, WEIGHT ROOM SUPPLIES $140.67

MENARDS, FRESHMAN PROJECT SUPPLIES AND MICROWAVE $295.05

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $11,563.19

OPSAHL, DAYNA, REIMBURSE – BACKGROUND CHECK $43.25

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $1.83

RON’S LOCKSMITH, SERVICE CALL – STUCK KEY $247.50

RUBBER BAND ARRANGEMENTS, INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC $239.00

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS $123.01

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE AND INTERNET SERVICES $178.05

TEACHER DIRECT, ELEMENTARY SUPPLIES $913.86

USI EDUCATION AND GOVERNMENT, LAMINATING FILM SALES $580.10

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICES $434.62

WOONY FOODS, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $121.99

ZIEBART-OLSON, TRISTAN, REIMBURSE – CHRISTMAS PARTY SUPPLIES $74.12

Fund Total: $46,165.28

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $1,035.45

DAVIS CONSTRUCTION, WINDOW INSTALLATION – OFFICE $2,346.94

GEOTEK, TESTING SERVICES – CTE BUILDING $4,000.00

KOCH-HAZARD ARCHITECTS, CTE ADDITION – ARCHITECT FEES $10,756.82

PLAMBECK PAINTING, MURAL INSTALLATION $1,812.10

VARSITY SPIRIT FASHION, BASKETBALL CHEER UNIFORMS $1,320.55

Fund Total: $21,271.86

SPECIAL EDUCATION

TEACHER DIRECT, SPED SUPPLIES $387.12

Fund Total: $387.12

ENTERPRISE FUND #53

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, BIRTH-TO-4 SUPPLIES $318.06

BOSCHEE, JANELL, REIMBURSE – BACKGROUND CHECK $43.25

COLLINS, DEANNA, REIMBURSE – BACKGROUND CHECK $43.25

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY, MILK – BIRTH-TO-4 PRE-K $17.26

FRY, ANNABELLA, REIMBURSE – BACKGROUND CHECK $43.25

PEAKE, ELLA, REIMBURSE – BACKGROUND CHECK $43.25

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE AND INTERNET SERVICES $46.24

WOONY FOODS, BIRTH-TO-4 PRE-K – FOOD/SUPPLIES $338.82

Fund Total: $893.38

Checking Account Total: $68,717.64

FOOD SERVICE

BIMBO BAKERIES USA, FOOD $236.38

BUHLS DRY CLEANING, LAUNDRY SERVICE $40.81

DEHAAI’S PROCESSING LLC, MEAT PROCESSING $914.78

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY, FOOD $574.23

HOBART SERVICE, REPAIR $1,011.82

OLSON AND GRASSEL FARMS, FOOD $2,582.10

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD $9,786.54

SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION – CHILD AND ADULT NUTRITION, FOOD $318.00

SPRINGS FOOD MARKET, FOOD $675.17

WOONY FOODS, FOOD $11.96

Fund Total: $16,151.79

Checking Account Total: $16,151.79

Sarah Swenson gave the financial report. She advised that Jason White and Todd Olinger’s terms will be up in June of 2024.

Superintendent Weber informed the Board that he has been approached by a community member who is interested in starting a Sports Hall of Fame. The individual will be meeting with other community members and hopefully putting together a committee to get this started. Mr. Weber gave an update on the CTE Building project timeline. Advertisement for bids will begin on January 11th. There will be a formal pre-bid meeting on January 25th and final bids due to the Woonsocket School by 2:00 p.m. on February 5th. Mr. Weber also discussed the opportunities for the district’s Ag and FFA students with the addition of the CTE building. Mr. Weber presented the Board with a proposed Strategic Plan for the 2024-2025 school year. Mr. Weber informed the Board that the state has mentioned a four percent increase for schools but that is subject to change as this year’s legislative session has just begun. Mr. Weber updated the Board that he had the school’s sound system in the gym looked at, and the mixer that is in the gym is 24 years old. By estimate, it would cost around $6,000 to update the sound system, and the school has also applied for a grant to hopefully cover up to half of that cost.

Mrs. Jensen, Mrs. King, and Mr. Bruce presented to the board the data from Flight School for the Kindergarten through sixth grade students. Flight School consisted of students taking an assessment at the beginning of the year followed by students being put into small reading groups, which met periodically throughout each week to practice and improve their reading skills. The data has shown growth for almost all students and allows teachers to determine where there is still need for additional help and instruction. The results are very encouraging and exciting for all the students as well as the teachers.

Mrs. Jensen updated that the school has two new students in elementary and two new seventh through 12th grade students.

Mrs. King updated that she is working on state testing accommodations and continues to work on IEPs.

Mr. Bruce updated that the busing is going very well. He sends thanks again for the paved alley so buses can line up in the alley versus on the street. It is much safer for all the students. Mr. Bruce also updated that things are going well in the kitchen.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, to approve to increase Basketball Official’s Pay to $140 for doubleheaders and to add ride time pay at $0.18 per mile, as of December 19, 2023, (SDHSAA recommendation). Motion carried.

On a motion made by Todd Olinger, seconded by Becca Grassel, the Board approved the School Board election date for April 9, 2024. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Becca Grassel, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approved the issuance of plans for bid through Koch-Hazard Architects for a new industrial shop addition project with the bids due by 2:00 p.m. on February 5, 2024, in the school commons. (Possible approval is to be motioned at the next regular school board meeting held on February 12, 2024.) Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Todd Olinger, to approve an executive session for the yearly Superintendent Evaluation SDCL1-25-2(1) – out at 6:30 p.m. – in at 7:38 p.m. Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the Board, the January 8, 2024, regular school board meeting was adjourned at 7:38 p.m. on a motion by Becca Grassel, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

SARAH SWENSON

Business Manager

Published once on January 18, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $130.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.