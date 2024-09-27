WWSSC Blackhawks fall to top-rated Winner Warriors

Published September 27, 2024, in Sports

On another beautiful Friday night, the Blackhawks hit the road to Winner for a battle on the gridiron. WWSSC went into the game seeded in the number four spot for class 11B in the state, while Winner was seeded as number one in the same class. Both teams proved their strengths and fought hard for the win, but Winner ended up on top with a final score of 18-30, Warriors.

Head Coach Michael Schmitz had this to say about the game, “The game started out how we thought it would with both teams keeping it close. At the half, the score was Winner 8, WWSSC 6. There were times that the Blackhawks struggled on both sides of the ball. There were times that we made mistakes, and Winner capitalized on them. Overall, this team never quit; they kept fighting, and we will find ways to be better. Our kids really impressed me with their grit. Every day is a great day to be a Blackhawk.”

WWSSC is now 3-1 on the season. Their next game is this Firday night in Wagner. Game time is 7 p.m. and can be viewed on Live Ticket.

See a picture and individual stats in this week's issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

