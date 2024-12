By: admin

Published December 13, 2024, in Headline News, Sports

On Saturday, Dec. 7, the junior high Lady Blackhawks traveled to their second tournament of the season in Wolsey, and as with the first tournament, the girls won the tournament, claiming the Wolsey-Wessington Tournament championship plaque, and Sanborn Central eighth grader Carley Edwards was awarded the tournament’s MVP honor.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!