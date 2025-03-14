Tami Ziebart, CAA, Director of Equalization, lists the following Sanborn County Real Estate Property to be approved by the Board of County Commissioners:
American Legion Post #29 (Upstairs of City Hall) W 75’ of Lots 13-18 BLK 30 Woonsocket
Artesian Volunteer Fire Department S95.2’ of Outlot 1 Thaxter’s 2nd Addn Artesian
Horizon Health Care W85’ of Lots 21-24 BLK 22 OP Woonsocket
Sanborn County Soil & Water Conservation District Lots 1-4 BLK 19 OP Woonsocket
1-7 BLK 20 OP Woonsocket
Town & Country Fire Protection Association E/2 S/2 Lot 9, E/2 Lot 10 and Lots 11-12 BLK 23 Woonsocket
Woonsocket Development Corporation Lots 4-6 BLK 29 OP Woonsocket
Bonney Cemetery 2 Acres in E/2 E/2 SE/4 8-108-60 Floyd Township
Dakota River View Cemetery Association 1/8th Sec Line Between E ½ and W ½ of SW/4 1-106-61 Logan
Farwell Methodist Cemetery 1 ½ acres in NW/4 25-105-59 Ravenna Township
First Lutheran Church Lots 1-4 BLK 3 Thaxter’s 1st Addn Artesian
Forestburg Lutheran Church Lots 16-18 BLK 14 Forestburg
Letcher Cemetery S/2 SE/4 SE/4 16-105-61 (10 Acres) Letcher Township
Letcher Community Church Lots 2 and 3 BLK 20 L&C Addn Letcher
Mt. Olive Lutheran Church Lots 19-24 BLK 5 Dunn’s Addn Woonsocket
Mt. Pleasant Cemetery 13.93 Acres in NE/4 4-106-59 Diana Township
Prairie Home Cemetery 3 Acres in SW/4 NW/4 9-105-60 Butler Township
Silver Creek Cemetery 1 Acre NW Corner of SW/4 15-107-61 Silver Creek Township
1½ Acres in SW Corner of NW/4 15-107-61 Silver Creek Township
Southern Baptists (Prairie Community Baptist Church) Lots 13-18 BLK 52 OP Woonsocket
Spirit of Faith Church Lots 15-24 BLK 43 OP Woonsocket
St. Charles Catholic Church, St. Anthony Church and Brisbine Cemetery Lots 3-6 BLK 7, 1 Square Acre in SW/4 20-108-59, Lot B in Lot 1 NW/4 20-108-59 Afton Township
St. Scholastic Catholic Cemetery S/2 S/2 SE/4 SE/4 16-105-61 (10 Acres) Letcher Township
St. Wilfrid Catholic Cemetery 10.10 Acres in SW/4 Exc W90’ 21-107-62 Woonsocket Township
St. Wilfrid Church and Residence Lots 1-12 Inc BLK 108 1st Addn Woonsocket
Talley Family Cemetery 1.80 Acres in NE/4 6-107-60
Trinity Lutheran Cemetery 2.93 Acres in NW Corner of NW/4 33-105-62 Elliott Township
Trinity Lutheran Church 1.39 Acres in SW/4 28-105-62 Elliott Township
Upland Cemetery BLK 1 Graves 1-90 in NW/4 of NE/4 (.12A) 25-105-60 Butler Township
Warren Cemetery 5 Acres in NE corner of NE/4 2-108-62 Warren Township
ARTESIAN CITY-OWNED PROPERTY – 2024,
PO Box 104
W92’ and E50’ Less W51’ of E95’ Lots 20-24 BLK 6 OP Artesian
E/2 Lots 6-12 BLK 5 OP Artesian
E75’ of Lots 13-16 BLK 6 OP Artesian
Lots 7-8 BLK 4 Thaxter’s 1st Addn Artesian
Lots 1-2 BLK 11 N Diana Artesian
S120’ of E120’ of Outlot 3 and Outlot 5 Thaxter’s 2nd Addn Artesian
Lots 1, 2 and 4 of Wetland Subdivision in SE/4 17-106-59 Diana Township
Commencing at SW Corner of NW/4 9-106-59, Then N47 Rods, Then E36 Rods, Then S14 Rods, Then E44 Rods to ¼ line, Then S33 Rods to ½ Section Line, Then W80 Rods to Beginning
W140’ of Lot 2 and All Lot 3 BLK 1 Dowdell’s Addn Artesian
Outlot 4 in Thaxter’s 2nd Addn Artesian
N100’ of Lot 11 BLK 1 Dowdell’s Addn Artesian
W15’ of Lots 11-12 BLK 4 OP Artesian
LETCHER CITY-OWNED PROPERTY – 2024,
PO Box 143
Plat of Lot A Being a Part of Lot 15 BLK 9 and Unplatted Strip Lying West of BLK 9 Letcher
Blk 1 OP Letcher
Lots 1-4 BLK 2 OP Letcher
W/2 of Lot 6 BLK 3 Ryan & Co 1st Addn Letcher
Lots 7-9 BLK 9 OP Letcher
Lots A-B-C BLK 1 Edmunds Addn Letcher
Lot B NW/4 SE/4 15-105-61
Lots 1-6 BLK 5 OP Letcher
Lots 7-12 BLK 4 OP Letcher
Outlot 1 Less Outlot 1-A Race Track Addn SW/4 SW/4 15-105-61
Lot L-1 Together with Access Road and Pipeline Easement in SE/4 NE/4 15-105-61
Lot L-2 in SE4/ NE/4 15-105-61
Lot 12 Exc S61’ and Lot 13 Exc S62’ and Lots 14-16 BLK 9 OP Letcher
Lots 24-27 BLK 18 OP Letcher
Lots 1-2 BLK 18 OP Letcher
A Strip of Land 33.5’ x 200’ N of Lots 5-12 BLK 2 C & S Addn Letcher
Unplatted Part of NE/4 SE/4 15-105-61
WOONSOCKET CITY OWNED PROPERTY – 2024,
PO Box 456
W25’ Lot 3 and Lot 4 SW Court Addn Woonsocket
Lots 12-15 BLK 38 OP Woonsocket
W75’ Lots 13-18 BLK 30 OP Woonsocket
N42’ of E30’ of W100’ Lots 13-18 BLK 30 OP Woonsocket
N42’ of E37’ Lots 13-18 BLK 30 OP Woonsocket
Blks 35, 36 and 37 Exc N92’ of Lots 13-16 BLK 37 OP Woonsocket
Lots 16-23 and Strip 66’ Wide E of Lot 23 BLK 38 OP Woonsocket
Lots 10-11 BLK 38 OP Woonsocket
N92’ of Lots 13-16 BLK 37 OP Woonsocket
Lots 13-20 Inc BLK 18 OP Woonsocket
Lot 8 and N/2 and W/2 of the S/2 Lot 9 and W/2 of Lot 10 BLK 23 OP Woonsocket
BLK 32 and Lots 1-3 BLK 33 OP Woonsocket
Lots 18-20 and N75’ of Lots 21-24 BLK 33 OP Woonsocket
Lots 16-17 BLK 39 OP Woonsocket
Lots 32-33 BLK 39 OP Woonsocket
Blk 40 OP Woonsocket
Blk 45 OP Woonsocket
Lot A of North View Addn Woonsocket
Lot 1 of North View Addn Woonsocket
Lot 2 of North View Addn Woonsocket
Lot 3 of North View Addn Woonsocket
N22’ Lots 13-15 Inc BLK 29 OP Woonsocket
N125’ of E105’ of BLK 10 Dunn’s Addn Woonsocket
BLK 3 and E/2 BLK 4 OP Woonsocket
E/2 BLK 7 and Blk 8 OP Woonsocket
W/2 BLK 4 OP Woonsocket
BLK 14 OP Woonsocket
Outlot S and Outlot L in SE/4 28-107-62
Lot 7 BLK 23 OP Woonsocket
5.6 Acres in SW/4 21-107-62
S200’ of W250’ of Outlot 1 in SW/4 21-107-62
7.9 Acres in SW/4 21-107-62 + W90’ of St Wilfrid’s Cemetery (1.6A)
11.52A in SW/4 21-107-62 (Eventide Cemetery)
SANBORN COUNTY-OWNED PROPERTY – 2024
Artesian City
Lots 19-24 Inc BLK 1 OP Artesian
Letcher City
Lots 1-5 BLK 8 OP Letcher
Lots 9-12 Inc BLK 2 C & S Addn Letcher
Woonsocket City
Blk 31 OP Woonsocket
Lots 19-22 BLK 23 OP Woonsocket
Irregularly Shaped Parcel Less S475’ Additional Outlots NE/4 NE/4 28-107-62
S475’ in Irregularly Shaped Parcel in NE/4 NE/4 28-107-62 Additional Outlots
Lots 8-9 Whiting’s Addn Woonsocket
Lot M Whiting’s Addn Woonsocket
Afton
17’ W Side ROW NW/4 20-108-59
17’ W Side ROW SW/4 20-108-59
Butler Township
2 Acres in SE/4 11-105-60 (on south side of ROW, a strip 150’ x 240’ W of river and 150’ x 240’ E of river)
Diana Township
17’ Off West and North Side Sec 16 and 1.68A in NW Corner of NW/4 16-106-59 HWY ROW
Jackson Township
SW/4 24-108-61
Logan Township
Lot A in E/2 NE/4 Less Lot H-1 2-106-61
Lots 12-13 and Lot A of Lot 15 BLK 11 FV
Ravenna Township
4.01 Acres ROW off East Side of E/2 17-105-59
Union Township
17’ Strip off East Side SE/4 SE/4 28-106-60 (ROW on Highway 37 Book 21X Page 93 12/3/1937)
SANBORN CENTRAL – SCHOOL DISTRICT # 55-5 2024
Forestburg Property
Lot A of CA Olson’s 1st Addn A Subdivision of an Unplatted Portion of E/2 NE/4 2-106-61
Lot 1 of Burrill’s Addn in W/2 NE/4 2-106-61
WOONSOCKET
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL
DISTRICT #55-4 2024
Lots 1-3 and E/2 Lot 4 Exc N46’ Lot 4 Exc H1 (.60) 21-107-62
Outlot G in SW/4 21-107-62
S50’ of Lots 13-18, Lots 19-24 BLK 108, BLK 109, Lots 1-2 BLK 110 1st Addn in SE/4 21-107-62
Lots 11-12 BLK 106, Lots 1-12 BLK 107 1st Addn and Outlot 14 Woonsocket (LAND)
N92’ Lots 13-18 Inc BLK 108 1st Addn Woonsocket
