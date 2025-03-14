2025 Tax Exempt Property For Sanborn County

By:
Published March 14, 2025, in Public Notices

Tami Ziebart, CAA, Director of Equalization, lists the following Sanborn County Real Estate Property to be approved by the Board of County Commissioners:

American Legion Post #29 (Upstairs of City Hall) W 75’ of Lots 13-18 BLK 30 Woonsocket 

Artesian Volunteer Fire Department S95.2’ of Outlot 1 Thaxter’s 2nd Addn Artesian

Horizon Health Care W85’ of Lots 21-24 BLK 22 OP Woonsocket 

Sanborn County Soil & Water Conservation District Lots 1-4 BLK 19 OP Woonsocket 

1-7 BLK 20 OP Woonsocket 

Town & Country Fire Protection Association E/2 S/2 Lot 9, E/2 Lot 10 and Lots 11-12 BLK 23 Woonsocket 

Woonsocket Development Corporation Lots 4-6 BLK 29 OP Woonsocket  

Bonney Cemetery 2 Acres in E/2 E/2 SE/4 8-108-60 Floyd Township

Dakota River View Cemetery Association 1/8th Sec Line Between E ½ and W ½ of SW/4 1-106-61 Logan

Farwell Methodist Cemetery  1 ½ acres in NW/4 25-105-59 Ravenna Township 

First Lutheran Church Lots 1-4 BLK 3 Thaxter’s 1st Addn Artesian  

Forestburg Lutheran Church Lots 16-18 BLK 14 Forestburg 

Letcher Cemetery S/2 SE/4 SE/4 16-105-61 (10 Acres) Letcher Township 

Letcher Community Church Lots 2 and 3 BLK 20 L&C Addn Letcher 

Mt. Olive Lutheran Church Lots 19-24 BLK 5 Dunn’s Addn Woonsocket 

Mt. Pleasant Cemetery 13.93 Acres in NE/4 4-106-59 Diana Township 

Prairie Home Cemetery 3 Acres in SW/4 NW/4 9-105-60 Butler Township 

Silver Creek Cemetery 1 Acre NW Corner of SW/4 15-107-61 Silver Creek Township 

1½ Acres in SW Corner of NW/4 15-107-61 Silver Creek Township 

Southern Baptists (Prairie Community Baptist Church) Lots 13-18 BLK 52 OP Woonsocket 

Spirit of Faith Church Lots 15-24 BLK 43 OP Woonsocket 

St. Charles Catholic Church, St. Anthony Church and Brisbine Cemetery Lots 3-6 BLK 7, 1 Square Acre in SW/4 20-108-59, Lot B in Lot 1 NW/4 20-108-59 Afton Township 

St. Scholastic Catholic Cemetery S/2 S/2 SE/4 SE/4 16-105-61 (10 Acres) Letcher Township 

St. Wilfrid Catholic Cemetery  10.10 Acres in SW/4 Exc W90’ 21-107-62 Woonsocket Township                                  

St. Wilfrid Church and Residence Lots 1-12 Inc BLK 108 1st Addn Woonsocket 

Talley Family Cemetery 1.80 Acres in NE/4 6-107-60

Trinity Lutheran Cemetery 2.93 Acres in NW Corner of NW/4 33-105-62 Elliott Township 

Trinity Lutheran Church 1.39 Acres in SW/4 28-105-62 Elliott Township 

Upland Cemetery BLK 1 Graves 1-90 in NW/4 of NE/4 (.12A) 25-105-60 Butler Township 

Warren Cemetery 5 Acres in NE corner of NE/4 2-108-62 Warren Township 

ARTESIAN CITY-OWNED PROPERTY – 2024, 

PO Box 104

W92’ and E50’ Less W51’ of E95’ Lots 20-24 BLK 6 OP Artesian 

E/2 Lots 6-12 BLK 5 OP Artesian  

E75’ of Lots 13-16 BLK 6 OP Artesian 

Lots 7-8 BLK 4 Thaxter’s 1st Addn Artesian

Lots 1-2 BLK 11 N Diana Artesian 

S120’ of E120’ of Outlot 3 and Outlot 5 Thaxter’s 2nd Addn Artesian 

Lots 1, 2 and 4 of Wetland Subdivision in SE/4 17-106-59 Diana Township 

Commencing at SW Corner of NW/4 9-106-59, Then N47 Rods, Then E36 Rods, Then S14 Rods, Then E44 Rods to ¼ line, Then S33 Rods to ½ Section Line, Then W80 Rods to Beginning 

W140’ of Lot 2 and All Lot 3 BLK 1 Dowdell’s Addn Artesian

Outlot 4 in Thaxter’s 2nd Addn Artesian 

N100’ of Lot 11 BLK 1 Dowdell’s Addn Artesian 

W15’ of Lots 11-12 BLK 4 OP Artesian

LETCHER CITY-OWNED PROPERTY – 2024, 

PO Box 143

Plat of Lot A Being a Part of Lot 15 BLK 9 and Unplatted Strip Lying West of BLK 9 Letcher  

Blk 1 OP Letcher 

Lots 1-4 BLK 2 OP Letcher 

W/2 of Lot 6 BLK 3 Ryan & Co 1st Addn Letcher 

Lots 7-9 BLK 9 OP Letcher 

Lots A-B-C BLK 1 Edmunds Addn Letcher 

Lot B NW/4 SE/4 15-105-61 

Lots 1-6 BLK 5 OP Letcher 

Lots 7-12 BLK 4 OP Letcher  

Outlot 1 Less Outlot 1-A Race Track Addn SW/4 SW/4 15-105-61  

Lot L-1 Together with Access Road and Pipeline Easement in SE/4 NE/4 15-105-61 

Lot L-2 in SE4/ NE/4 15-105-61 

Lot 12 Exc S61’ and Lot 13 Exc S62’ and Lots 14-16 BLK 9 OP Letcher 

Lots 24-27 BLK 18 OP Letcher 

Lots 1-2 BLK 18 OP Letcher 

A Strip of Land 33.5’ x 200’ N of Lots 5-12 BLK 2 C & S Addn Letcher 

Unplatted Part of NE/4 SE/4 15-105-61  

WOONSOCKET CITY OWNED PROPERTY – 2024, 

PO Box 456

W25’ Lot 3 and Lot 4 SW Court Addn Woonsocket 

Lots 12-15 BLK 38 OP Woonsocket  

W75’ Lots 13-18 BLK 30 OP Woonsocket 

N42’ of E30’ of W100’ Lots 13-18 BLK 30 OP Woonsocket 

N42’ of E37’ Lots 13-18 BLK 30 OP Woonsocket  

Blks 35, 36 and 37 Exc N92’ of Lots 13-16 BLK 37 OP Woonsocket  

Lots 16-23 and Strip 66’ Wide E of Lot 23 BLK 38 OP Woonsocket 

Lots 10-11 BLK 38 OP Woonsocket 

N92’ of Lots 13-16 BLK 37 OP Woonsocket 

Lots 13-20 Inc BLK 18 OP Woonsocket 

Lot 8 and N/2 and W/2 of the S/2 Lot 9 and W/2 of Lot 10 BLK 23 OP Woonsocket 

BLK 32 and Lots 1-3 BLK 33 OP Woonsocket 

Lots 18-20 and N75’ of Lots 21-24 BLK 33 OP Woonsocket 

Lots 16-17 BLK 39 OP Woonsocket 

Lots 32-33 BLK 39 OP Woonsocket                                                                                                                                 

Blk 40 OP Woonsocket 

Blk 45 OP Woonsocket 

Lot A of North View Addn Woonsocket 

Lot 1 of North View Addn Woonsocket 

Lot 2 of North View Addn Woonsocket 

Lot 3 of North View Addn Woonsocket  

N22’ Lots 13-15 Inc BLK 29 OP Woonsocket 

N125’ of E105’ of BLK 10 Dunn’s Addn Woonsocket

BLK 3 and E/2 BLK 4 OP Woonsocket 

E/2 BLK 7 and Blk 8 OP Woonsocket 

W/2 BLK 4 OP Woonsocket 

BLK 14 OP Woonsocket

Outlot S and Outlot L in SE/4 28-107-62 

Lot 7 BLK 23 OP Woonsocket 

5.6 Acres in SW/4 21-107-62 

S200’ of W250’ of Outlot 1 in SW/4 21-107-62 

7.9 Acres in SW/4 21-107-62 + W90’ of St Wilfrid’s Cemetery (1.6A) 

11.52A in SW/4 21-107-62 (Eventide Cemetery)  

SANBORN COUNTY-OWNED PROPERTY – 2024  

Artesian City 

Lots 19-24 Inc BLK 1 OP Artesian 

Letcher City 

Lots 1-5 BLK 8 OP Letcher

Lots 9-12 Inc BLK 2 C & S Addn Letcher

Woonsocket City 

Blk 31 OP Woonsocket    

Lots 19-22 BLK 23 OP Woonsocket 

Irregularly Shaped Parcel Less S475’ Additional Outlots NE/4 NE/4 28-107-62  

S475’ in Irregularly Shaped Parcel in NE/4 NE/4 28-107-62 Additional Outlots 

Lots 8-9 Whiting’s Addn Woonsocket   

Lot M Whiting’s Addn Woonsocket

Afton

17’ W Side ROW NW/4 20-108-59

17’ W Side ROW SW/4 20-108-59

Butler Township 

2 Acres in SE/4 11-105-60 (on south side of ROW, a strip 150’ x 240’ W of river and 150’ x 240’ E of river)  

Diana Township 

17’ Off West and North Side Sec 16 and 1.68A in NW Corner of NW/4 16-106-59 HWY ROW 

Jackson Township 

SW/4 24-108-61  

Logan Township 

Lot A in E/2 NE/4 Less Lot H-1 2-106-61 

Lots 12-13 and Lot A of Lot 15 BLK 11 FV 

Ravenna Township 

4.01 Acres ROW off East Side of E/2 17-105-59   

Union Township 

17’ Strip off East Side SE/4 SE/4 28-106-60 (ROW on Highway 37   Book 21X Page 93    12/3/1937)

SANBORN CENTRAL – SCHOOL DISTRICT # 55-5 2024

Forestburg Property

Lot A of CA Olson’s 1st Addn A Subdivision of an Unplatted Portion of E/2 NE/4 2-106-61  

Lot 1 of Burrill’s Addn in W/2 NE/4 2-106-61 

WOONSOCKET 

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL 

DISTRICT #55-4 2024 

Lots 1-3 and E/2 Lot 4 Exc N46’ Lot 4 Exc H1 (.60) 21-107-62 

Outlot G in SW/4 21-107-62 

S50’ of Lots 13-18, Lots 19-24 BLK 108, BLK 109, Lots 1-2 BLK 110 1st Addn in SE/4 21-107-62  

Lots 11-12 BLK 106, Lots 1-12 BLK 107 1st Addn and Outlot 14 Woonsocket (LAND) 

N92’ Lots 13-18 Inc BLK 108 1st Addn Woonsocket  

Published once on March 13, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $103.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    March 2025
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    February 23, 2025 February 24, 2025 February 25, 2025 February 26, 2025 February 27, 2025 February 28, 2025 March 1, 2025
    March 2, 2025 March 3, 2025 March 4, 2025 March 5, 2025 March 6, 2025 March 7, 2025 March 8, 2025
    March 9, 2025 March 10, 2025 March 11, 2025 March 12, 2025 March 13, 2025 March 14, 2025 March 15, 2025
    March 16, 2025 March 17, 2025 March 18, 2025 March 19, 2025 March 20, 2025 March 21, 2025 March 22, 2025
    March 23, 2025 March 24, 2025 March 25, 2025 March 26, 2025 March 27, 2025 March 28, 2025 March 29, 2025
    March 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 April 1, 2025 April 2, 2025 April 3, 2025 April 4, 2025 April 5, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 