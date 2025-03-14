By: admin

Published March 14, 2025, in Public Notices

Tami Ziebart, CAA, Director of Equalization, lists the following Sanborn County Real Estate Property to be approved by the Board of County Commissioners:

American Legion Post #29 (Upstairs of City Hall) W 75’ of Lots 13-18 BLK 30 Woonsocket

Artesian Volunteer Fire Department S95.2’ of Outlot 1 Thaxter’s 2nd Addn Artesian

Horizon Health Care W85’ of Lots 21-24 BLK 22 OP Woonsocket

Sanborn County Soil & Water Conservation District Lots 1-4 BLK 19 OP Woonsocket

1-7 BLK 20 OP Woonsocket

Town & Country Fire Protection Association E/2 S/2 Lot 9, E/2 Lot 10 and Lots 11-12 BLK 23 Woonsocket

Woonsocket Development Corporation Lots 4-6 BLK 29 OP Woonsocket

Bonney Cemetery 2 Acres in E/2 E/2 SE/4 8-108-60 Floyd Township

Dakota River View Cemetery Association 1/8th Sec Line Between E ½ and W ½ of SW/4 1-106-61 Logan

Farwell Methodist Cemetery 1 ½ acres in NW/4 25-105-59 Ravenna Township

First Lutheran Church Lots 1-4 BLK 3 Thaxter’s 1st Addn Artesian

Forestburg Lutheran Church Lots 16-18 BLK 14 Forestburg

Letcher Cemetery S/2 SE/4 SE/4 16-105-61 (10 Acres) Letcher Township

Letcher Community Church Lots 2 and 3 BLK 20 L&C Addn Letcher

Mt. Olive Lutheran Church Lots 19-24 BLK 5 Dunn’s Addn Woonsocket

Mt. Pleasant Cemetery 13.93 Acres in NE/4 4-106-59 Diana Township

Prairie Home Cemetery 3 Acres in SW/4 NW/4 9-105-60 Butler Township

Silver Creek Cemetery 1 Acre NW Corner of SW/4 15-107-61 Silver Creek Township

1½ Acres in SW Corner of NW/4 15-107-61 Silver Creek Township

Southern Baptists (Prairie Community Baptist Church) Lots 13-18 BLK 52 OP Woonsocket

Spirit of Faith Church Lots 15-24 BLK 43 OP Woonsocket

St. Charles Catholic Church, St. Anthony Church and Brisbine Cemetery Lots 3-6 BLK 7, 1 Square Acre in SW/4 20-108-59, Lot B in Lot 1 NW/4 20-108-59 Afton Township

St. Scholastic Catholic Cemetery S/2 S/2 SE/4 SE/4 16-105-61 (10 Acres) Letcher Township

St. Wilfrid Catholic Cemetery 10.10 Acres in SW/4 Exc W90’ 21-107-62 Woonsocket Township

St. Wilfrid Church and Residence Lots 1-12 Inc BLK 108 1st Addn Woonsocket

Talley Family Cemetery 1.80 Acres in NE/4 6-107-60

Trinity Lutheran Cemetery 2.93 Acres in NW Corner of NW/4 33-105-62 Elliott Township

Trinity Lutheran Church 1.39 Acres in SW/4 28-105-62 Elliott Township

Upland Cemetery BLK 1 Graves 1-90 in NW/4 of NE/4 (.12A) 25-105-60 Butler Township

Warren Cemetery 5 Acres in NE corner of NE/4 2-108-62 Warren Township

ARTESIAN CITY-OWNED PROPERTY – 2024,

PO Box 104

W92’ and E50’ Less W51’ of E95’ Lots 20-24 BLK 6 OP Artesian

E/2 Lots 6-12 BLK 5 OP Artesian

E75’ of Lots 13-16 BLK 6 OP Artesian

Lots 7-8 BLK 4 Thaxter’s 1st Addn Artesian

Lots 1-2 BLK 11 N Diana Artesian

S120’ of E120’ of Outlot 3 and Outlot 5 Thaxter’s 2nd Addn Artesian

Lots 1, 2 and 4 of Wetland Subdivision in SE/4 17-106-59 Diana Township

Commencing at SW Corner of NW/4 9-106-59, Then N47 Rods, Then E36 Rods, Then S14 Rods, Then E44 Rods to ¼ line, Then S33 Rods to ½ Section Line, Then W80 Rods to Beginning

W140’ of Lot 2 and All Lot 3 BLK 1 Dowdell’s Addn Artesian

Outlot 4 in Thaxter’s 2nd Addn Artesian

N100’ of Lot 11 BLK 1 Dowdell’s Addn Artesian

W15’ of Lots 11-12 BLK 4 OP Artesian

LETCHER CITY-OWNED PROPERTY – 2024,

PO Box 143

Plat of Lot A Being a Part of Lot 15 BLK 9 and Unplatted Strip Lying West of BLK 9 Letcher

Blk 1 OP Letcher

Lots 1-4 BLK 2 OP Letcher

W/2 of Lot 6 BLK 3 Ryan & Co 1st Addn Letcher

Lots 7-9 BLK 9 OP Letcher

Lots A-B-C BLK 1 Edmunds Addn Letcher

Lot B NW/4 SE/4 15-105-61

Lots 1-6 BLK 5 OP Letcher

Lots 7-12 BLK 4 OP Letcher

Outlot 1 Less Outlot 1-A Race Track Addn SW/4 SW/4 15-105-61

Lot L-1 Together with Access Road and Pipeline Easement in SE/4 NE/4 15-105-61

Lot L-2 in SE4/ NE/4 15-105-61

Lot 12 Exc S61’ and Lot 13 Exc S62’ and Lots 14-16 BLK 9 OP Letcher

Lots 24-27 BLK 18 OP Letcher

Lots 1-2 BLK 18 OP Letcher

A Strip of Land 33.5’ x 200’ N of Lots 5-12 BLK 2 C & S Addn Letcher

Unplatted Part of NE/4 SE/4 15-105-61

WOONSOCKET CITY OWNED PROPERTY – 2024,

PO Box 456

W25’ Lot 3 and Lot 4 SW Court Addn Woonsocket

Lots 12-15 BLK 38 OP Woonsocket

W75’ Lots 13-18 BLK 30 OP Woonsocket

N42’ of E30’ of W100’ Lots 13-18 BLK 30 OP Woonsocket

N42’ of E37’ Lots 13-18 BLK 30 OP Woonsocket

Blks 35, 36 and 37 Exc N92’ of Lots 13-16 BLK 37 OP Woonsocket

Lots 16-23 and Strip 66’ Wide E of Lot 23 BLK 38 OP Woonsocket

Lots 10-11 BLK 38 OP Woonsocket

N92’ of Lots 13-16 BLK 37 OP Woonsocket

Lots 13-20 Inc BLK 18 OP Woonsocket

Lot 8 and N/2 and W/2 of the S/2 Lot 9 and W/2 of Lot 10 BLK 23 OP Woonsocket

BLK 32 and Lots 1-3 BLK 33 OP Woonsocket

Lots 18-20 and N75’ of Lots 21-24 BLK 33 OP Woonsocket

Lots 16-17 BLK 39 OP Woonsocket

Lots 32-33 BLK 39 OP Woonsocket

Blk 40 OP Woonsocket

Blk 45 OP Woonsocket

Lot A of North View Addn Woonsocket

Lot 1 of North View Addn Woonsocket

Lot 2 of North View Addn Woonsocket

Lot 3 of North View Addn Woonsocket

N22’ Lots 13-15 Inc BLK 29 OP Woonsocket

N125’ of E105’ of BLK 10 Dunn’s Addn Woonsocket

BLK 3 and E/2 BLK 4 OP Woonsocket

E/2 BLK 7 and Blk 8 OP Woonsocket

W/2 BLK 4 OP Woonsocket

BLK 14 OP Woonsocket

Outlot S and Outlot L in SE/4 28-107-62

Lot 7 BLK 23 OP Woonsocket

5.6 Acres in SW/4 21-107-62

S200’ of W250’ of Outlot 1 in SW/4 21-107-62

7.9 Acres in SW/4 21-107-62 + W90’ of St Wilfrid’s Cemetery (1.6A)

11.52A in SW/4 21-107-62 (Eventide Cemetery)

SANBORN COUNTY-OWNED PROPERTY – 2024

Artesian City

Lots 19-24 Inc BLK 1 OP Artesian

Letcher City

Lots 1-5 BLK 8 OP Letcher

Lots 9-12 Inc BLK 2 C & S Addn Letcher

Woonsocket City

Blk 31 OP Woonsocket

Lots 19-22 BLK 23 OP Woonsocket

Irregularly Shaped Parcel Less S475’ Additional Outlots NE/4 NE/4 28-107-62

S475’ in Irregularly Shaped Parcel in NE/4 NE/4 28-107-62 Additional Outlots

Lots 8-9 Whiting’s Addn Woonsocket

Lot M Whiting’s Addn Woonsocket

Afton

17’ W Side ROW NW/4 20-108-59

17’ W Side ROW SW/4 20-108-59

Butler Township

2 Acres in SE/4 11-105-60 (on south side of ROW, a strip 150’ x 240’ W of river and 150’ x 240’ E of river)

Diana Township

17’ Off West and North Side Sec 16 and 1.68A in NW Corner of NW/4 16-106-59 HWY ROW

Jackson Township

SW/4 24-108-61

Logan Township

Lot A in E/2 NE/4 Less Lot H-1 2-106-61

Lots 12-13 and Lot A of Lot 15 BLK 11 FV

Ravenna Township

4.01 Acres ROW off East Side of E/2 17-105-59

Union Township

17’ Strip off East Side SE/4 SE/4 28-106-60 (ROW on Highway 37 Book 21X Page 93 12/3/1937)

SANBORN CENTRAL – SCHOOL DISTRICT # 55-5 2024

Forestburg Property

Lot A of CA Olson’s 1st Addn A Subdivision of an Unplatted Portion of E/2 NE/4 2-106-61

Lot 1 of Burrill’s Addn in W/2 NE/4 2-106-61

WOONSOCKET

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

DISTRICT #55-4 2024

Lots 1-3 and E/2 Lot 4 Exc N46’ Lot 4 Exc H1 (.60) 21-107-62

Outlot G in SW/4 21-107-62

S50’ of Lots 13-18, Lots 19-24 BLK 108, BLK 109, Lots 1-2 BLK 110 1st Addn in SE/4 21-107-62

Lots 11-12 BLK 106, Lots 1-12 BLK 107 1st Addn and Outlot 14 Woonsocket (LAND)

N92’ Lots 13-18 Inc BLK 108 1st Addn Woonsocket

Published once on March 13, 2025