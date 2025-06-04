By: admin

Published June 4, 2025, in Public Notices

In Selena Voss’s letter to the editor in May 15’s issue, she discussed political tribalism, which she defined as “a heightened sense of group affiliation, inter-group animosity, and a tendency to view political issues through a lens of ‘us versus them.’” However, she conveniently only targets liberals with her criticisms. So, let’s paint the other side of the picture, shall we?

Voss mentioned the term Trump derangement syndrome, seeming to fail to realize this is a Trumpist tribalism that is used to dismiss any valid concerns others have about what Trump is doing. She said media has us focused on hating Trump, yet if Joe Biden or any other liberal President had said or done some of the things Trump had done (overreaching his authority, taking bribes from former Al-Qaeda members), Fox News and other conservative-biased media wouldn’t hesitate to, as she put it, “pick on” them too, as they have been shown to do.

Voss also mentioned the horrible crimes of Martinez-Hernandez, who, yes, happens to be an illegal immigrant, and she seems to want to demonize all illegal immigrants, including those who have committed no other crime and just want a better life. Well, since we have so many white men committing mass shootings, raping women, etc., should we also throw all white men into prison, without trial at that? Of course not, so enough with the blanket mentality.

Martinez-Hernandez was found guilty in a court of law for his unspeakable crimes. Good! This is what should be happening: due process. The fifth amendment of the U.S. Constitution states, “No person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a Grand Jury…” Note that it says no person, not citizen. By allowing all people their right to due process, we can prevent mistakes like Garcia being sent to El Salvador. Even Trump has admitted it was a mistake. (Though he refuses to correct or do anything about it. What a great example to set for kids.)

If I hear a political opinion I don’t agree with, I can usually roll my eyes and move on. There are two things I have a harder time letting slide. First, falsities being portrayed as fact, though I’ve learned the Trump cult has already drunk the punch, just yelling “fake news” to whatever doesn’t fit their own narrative. Second is hypocrisy. It’s laughable that Voss would call out liberals for political tribalism while showing her own conservative tribalisms throughout her article. For Pete’s sake, Trump’s backers have their own political mantra, “Make America Great Again,” plastered on their clothes, flags, bumper stickers, etc., and she doesn’t even address that?

I have this advice: don’t criticize others when you are guilty of the same. Matthew 7 states, “Do not judge, or you too will be judged … Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eyes?” Reminds me of thrice-married homophobes who judge gay people as sinners when they’re, by biblical definition, committing adultery by divorcing and remarrying. And just to be sure no one misunderstands, no, I don’t give a flying hoot if you’re divorced or remarried, but don’t cherry pick what sins apply and to whom.

I’m not saying I don’t have my own biases; everyone does. But, I hope Voss takes some time to take a closer look at herself next time before throwing rocks from her glass house.