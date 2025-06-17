By: admin

Published June 17, 2025, in Area News, Artesian, Headline News

Concern is growing in the small town of Artesian as no flags have been seen at the local United States Post Office in months. Long-time community member and business owner, Jodi Hein, expressed, “It was especially disappointing to have no flags flying over the Memorial Day holiday or Flag Day, and with the Fourth of July coming fast, we’d like to see this problem fixed.”

According to policy verbiage in the United States Postal Service Handbook, “The flag of the United States must be displayed on stationary flagstaffs at all post offices.” It also states in a policy about displaying the flag that out of respect the flag must never “be fastened, displayed, used, or stored in such a matter as will permit it to be easily torn, soiled, or damaged in any way.”

…Read on in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!