Absence of American flag doesn’t go unnoticed

By:
Published June 17, 2025, in Area News, Artesian, Headline News

Concern is growing in the small town of Artesian as no flags have been seen at the local United States Post Office in months. Long-time community member and business owner, Jodi Hein, expressed, “It was especially disappointing to have no flags flying over the Memorial Day holiday or Flag Day, and with the Fourth of July coming fast, we’d like to see this problem fixed.” 

According to policy verbiage in the United States Postal Service Handbook, “The flag of the United States must be displayed on stationary flagstaffs at all post offices.” It also states in a policy about displaying the flag that out of respect the flag must never “be fastened, displayed, used, or stored in such a matter as will permit it to be easily torn, soiled, or damaged in any way.”

…Read on in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    June 2025
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    June 1, 2025 June 2, 2025 June 3, 2025 June 4, 2025 June 5, 2025 June 6, 2025 June 7, 2025
    June 8, 2025 June 9, 2025 June 10, 2025 June 11, 2025 June 12, 2025 June 13, 2025 June 14, 2025
    June 15, 2025 June 16, 2025 June 17, 2025 June 18, 2025 June 19, 2025 June 20, 2025 June 21, 2025
    June 22, 2025 June 23, 2025 June 24, 2025 June 25, 2025 June 26, 2025 June 27, 2025 June 28, 2025
    June 29, 2025 June 30, 2025 July 1, 2025 July 2, 2025 July 3, 2025 July 4, 2025 July 5, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 