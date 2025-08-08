By: admin

Published August 8, 2025, in Public Notices

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That the Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, will meet in the courthouse at Woonsocket, South Dakota on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. for the purpose of considering the foregoing provisional budget for the year 2026 and various items, schedules, amounts, and appropriations set forth therein and as many days thereafter as is deemed necessary until the final adoption of the budget on the 16th day of September 2025. At such time any interested person may appear either in person or by a representative and will be given an opportunity for a full and complete discussion of all purposes, objectives, items, schedules, appropriations, estimates, amounts, and matters set forth and contained in the provisional budget.

KAMI MOODY

Sanborn County

Auditor

