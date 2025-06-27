By: admin

Published June 27, 2025, in Obituaries

Alice L. Baruth, 100, of Woonsocket, died Monday, June 16, 2025, at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket.

Funeral services were held Saturday, June 21, at Spirit of Faith Church in Woonsocket. Burial followed at Eventide Cemetery. Visitation was one hour prior to services. Arrangements were with Nurnberg-Basham Funeral Service.

Martha Alice Louise (Ames) Baruth was born June 10, 1925, in rural Tulare, to Charles F. and Sarah Elizabeth (Cox) Ames. She was one of ten children.

Alice attended rural schools in Hand County and Miller High School for three years, graduating from Redfield High School in 1943. She then entered nurses training at Dakota Wesleyan University and Methodist Hospital in Mitchell, as a U.S. Cadet Nurse, graduating in 1946 as an RN. She was employed at the Miller Hospital and Methodist Hospital as an RN and specialized at Wessington Springs Jerauld County Hospital and St. John’s Hospital in Huron.

She met Vern L. Baruth at Ruskin Park near Forestburg. They married on Feb. 14, 1949. They established their rural home on a farm near Woonsocket. During this time, she worked as the Sanborn County Public Health Nurse for 10 years, retiring in 1974. She was an active member of the Methodist Church, U.M.W., Craft Club, South Dakota World Organization of China Painters, American Legion Auxiliary, and had been a member of several dance clubs.

Alice was an excellent cook. She made many wedding and birthday cakes for her relatives and friends. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, china painting, cake decorating, dancing and spending time with family.

On June 10, 2025, she was honored as a South Dakota centenarian with an Alice Baruth Day proclamation by the Woonsocket mayor, and she also received a proclamation from Governor Larry Rhoden.

Alice lived on the family farm for 49 years and then moved into Woonsocket following the death of her husband in 1997. She moved to the Woonsocket Prairie View Healthcare Center in September of 2016 and was a resident there until her death.

Alice is survived by her children, Patricia (Gene) Westerham of Tucson, Ariz., Elizabeth (Robert) Bennett of Garretson, Edward (Monica) Baruth of Littleton, Colo., and Verna (Dan) Husby of Owatonna, Minn.; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Sally (Rev. James) Schatz of Tripp; brother, Steven Ames of Virgil; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vern L. Baruth; parents, Charles F. and Sadie (Cox) Ames; five brothers; three sisters; six sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; four nephews; two nieces; one son-in-law; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.