Published March 28, 2025, in Headline News, Sports

The members of the SCW basketball teams who earned 281 All-Conference honors for the 2024-25 season from Woonsocket are, left to right: Addi Bartholow, honorable mention; McCoy Schulz, honorable mention; Alexa Goertz, first team; Kaylie Robinson, first team; Landon Jensen, second team; and Liz Boschee, first team. Grant Edwards from Sanborn Central honorable mention honors.

