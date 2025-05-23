By: admin

Published May 23, 2025, in Obituaries

Alyce Mae Ellingson, 95, of Mitchell, S.D., passed away Saturday, May 10, 2025, at Avera Brady Health and Rehab. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 24, 2025, at Will Funeral Chapel; visitation will begin at 10 a.m. the same day. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Artesian, S.D.

Alyce Mae was born June 16, 1929, in Miller County, S.D., to Dunbar and Mabel (Kammerdiner) Oakley. She attended elementary and high school in St. Lawerence, S.D., graduating in 1947. Upon graduation from NW College of Commerce, Alyce Mae was employed by ASCS offices in Huron, S.D. It was there that she met and married her husband of 67 years. Alyce “Mae” and Alfred “Gene” were married on Oct. 1, 1949. This union was blessed with four children; Gloria, Connie, Jerry and Cary.

In 1950 they moved to the family farm near Forestburg. Gene and Mae spent the following 30+ years farming in the Forestburg area. During this time, Mae worked at Van Dyke’s Taxidermy Supply Company in Woonsocket, S.D. She made many life-long friends during her 38 years of employment there. During this time Mae was also involved in local school and church activities. The family were members of the Forestburg Lutheran Church. Mae enjoyed farm life including gardening, sewing, and baking.

Gene and Mae spent some of their retirement years on the family farm near Forestburg. November of 2016, they moved to Countryside Living in Mitchell, S.D. Gene passed away in June, 2017. Mae continued living at Countryside until last December, when she transferred to Avera Brady Health and Rehab.

She is survived by two children, Connie (Brian) Sumption of Aberdeen, S.D., and Cary (Mary Jo) of Black Hawk, S.D.; six grandchildren, Joshua, Lisa, Michael (Kristin), Stephen Sumption, Carly (Joe) Dale, Stevie (Adam) Dorey; four great-grandsons; one brother-in-law, Arnold (Cheri) Auburn, Wash.; two sisters-in-law, Glenda Oakley of Huron, S.D., and Marylou Oakley, Miller S.D.; and many nieces, nephews and a very special friend, Jeri Senska.

Alyce Mae was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Gloria; a son, Jerry; four brothers and three sisters-in-law, Gordon, Dale (Deveda), and Leonard (Patricia).