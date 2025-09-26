AMENDED ORDER FIXING TIME AND PLACE FOR TRIAL

By:
Published September 26, 2025, in Public Notices

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )

              :SS

COUNTY OF BEADLE             )

IN CIRCUIT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

SAW EH,               )

Plaintiff,               )

v.               )

LAH KHIN SEIN,               )

Defendent,             )

02DIV23-000027

AMENDED 

ORDER FIXING TIME AND

PLACE FOR TRIAL

A Verified Complaint and Summons having been filed with this Court on the 6th day of June, 2023, by the Plaintiff, Saw Eh, and that said Verified Complaint and Summons having been properly served on the Defendant, Lah Khin Sein, as evidenced by the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office Affidavit of Service dated May 25, 2023, and filed with this court on the 6th day of June, 2023, praying for a Judgement and Decree of Divorce, it is hereby:

ORDERED that the above-entitled matter shall be tried by the Court before the Honorable Kent A. Shelton, Judge presiding, on the 20th day of October, 2025, at the hour of 9:00 a.m. in the Beadle County Courthouse, City of Huron, South Dakota;

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that a true and correct copy of this Order will be served on the Defendant.

August 14, 2025, 

7:12:18 a.m.

BY THE COURT:

KENT A. SHELTON

Honorable

Kent A. Shelton

Circuit Court Judge

ATTEST:

Hines, Cora

Clerk/Deputy

Published on September 11, September 18, September 25, and October 2, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $62.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

