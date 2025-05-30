Angela Reichenberg

Mitchell

By:
Published May 30, 2025, in Obituaries

Angela Reichenberg, 45, of Mitchell, died May 16, 2025, at Avera McKennan Hospital.

Funeral services were held Thursday, May 22, at the River Tree Church, with burial at Graceland Cemetery. Visitation was Wednesday, May 21, at the Will Funeral Chapel with a prayer service.

Angie was born on Jan. 14, 1980, and spent much of her life in Huron, before graduating from Mitchell High School. She pursued her passion for healthcare at Mitchell Technical College, becoming a phlebotomist and serving as a Lead Lab Tech at Avera Grasslands in Mitchell.

Angie brought light and joy to everyone she met. She was the kind of person whose presence could brighten a room with her smile, her kindness, quick wit, and sense of humor. Her gratitude was genuine, and her kindness unforgettable.

Angie is survived by her grandfather, Neil Reff; her parents, Jeff and Pat Hotchkiss of Woonsocket and Sharyl and Doug Burmeister; her children, Alyssa and Jacob; sisters, Amy and Arynne (Lorenzo); brother, Colton; stepbrothers, Tim Prins, Jerin (Tara) and Jay (Steph) Burmeister; stepsisters, Jill (Pete) Lux and Rebecca Prins; fiancé, Pablito Torres and his daughter, Addysen; and many aunts, uncle, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Gerry and Arlene Hotchkiss and JoAnn Reff; uncle, Dave; and stepbrother, Eugene Prins.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    June 2025
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    June 1, 2025 June 2, 2025 June 3, 2025 June 4, 2025 June 5, 2025 June 6, 2025 June 7, 2025
    June 8, 2025 June 9, 2025 June 10, 2025 June 11, 2025 June 12, 2025 June 13, 2025 June 14, 2025
    June 15, 2025 June 16, 2025 June 17, 2025 June 18, 2025 June 19, 2025 June 20, 2025 June 21, 2025
    June 22, 2025 June 23, 2025 June 24, 2025 June 25, 2025 June 26, 2025 June 27, 2025 June 28, 2025
    June 29, 2025 June 30, 2025 July 1, 2025 July 2, 2025 July 3, 2025 July 4, 2025 July 5, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 