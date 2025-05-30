By: admin

Published May 30, 2025, in Obituaries

Angela Reichenberg, 45, of Mitchell, died May 16, 2025, at Avera McKennan Hospital.

Funeral services were held Thursday, May 22, at the River Tree Church, with burial at Graceland Cemetery. Visitation was Wednesday, May 21, at the Will Funeral Chapel with a prayer service.

Angie was born on Jan. 14, 1980, and spent much of her life in Huron, before graduating from Mitchell High School. She pursued her passion for healthcare at Mitchell Technical College, becoming a phlebotomist and serving as a Lead Lab Tech at Avera Grasslands in Mitchell.

Angie brought light and joy to everyone she met. She was the kind of person whose presence could brighten a room with her smile, her kindness, quick wit, and sense of humor. Her gratitude was genuine, and her kindness unforgettable.

Angie is survived by her grandfather, Neil Reff; her parents, Jeff and Pat Hotchkiss of Woonsocket and Sharyl and Doug Burmeister; her children, Alyssa and Jacob; sisters, Amy and Arynne (Lorenzo); brother, Colton; stepbrothers, Tim Prins, Jerin (Tara) and Jay (Steph) Burmeister; stepsisters, Jill (Pete) Lux and Rebecca Prins; fiancé, Pablito Torres and his daughter, Addysen; and many aunts, uncle, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Gerry and Arlene Hotchkiss and JoAnn Reff; uncle, Dave; and stepbrother, Eugene Prins.