Published October 24, 2025, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

On Sunday, Oct. 19, the Sanborn County Pheasants Forever chapter held their annual banquet at the Woonsocket Community and Events Center. They filled the facility with many visiting hunters and local enthusiasts who all enjoyed a delicious meal of ribs and chicken made by Scott Senska. The meat was accompanied by beans, mac and cheese, coleslaw and dessert, and there were free bottles of water on the tables and a bar to purchase spirits throughout the event.

There were several activities to help raise money for the cause and for the donor to win some great prizes, including guns, a processed hog, pieces of exquisite artwork, and gift cards and other prizes donated by local business owners. The nice shot gun drawn for at the end of the night went to Jeff Howard of Woonsocket.

The event is held each year to help raise money for local projects organized by the Pheasants Forever group, such as educational youth activities, conservation projects, scholarships and providing resources for all ages about preservation and conservation.

